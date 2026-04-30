Dry Day On May 1? Will Liquor Shops Stay Shut In Maharashtra? | Canva

If you’re planning a party or a long weekend getaway this May, there’s one important date to keep in mind, May 1. Observed as Maharashtra Day (also coinciding with Labour Day), it will be a dry day across Maharashtra, including Mumbai.

Dry days are declared by authorities on significant national events, religious occasions, and elections to maintain law and order. On these days, the sale of alcohol is prohibited across wine shops, bars, pubs, restaurants and hotels. However, consumption at home is generally permitted if the alcohol has been purchased in advance.

Since May 1 falls at the start of a long weekend (May 1 to May 3), this restriction could impact party plans for many. Liquor shops will remain shut throughout the day, so those planning gatherings should consider stocking up beforehand to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

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Other Dry Days In May 2026:

May 1 (Friday): Maharashtra Day (Maharashtra) & Buddha Purnima (in select states)

May 27 (Wednesday): Eid al-Adha (Bakrid, observed across India)

While these are the officially scheduled dry days, it’s always advisable to stay updated with local regulations, as rules may vary slightly across regions. Planning ahead can ensure your celebrations go uninterrupted despite the restrictions.