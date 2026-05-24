 'He Is A Helper, Not Boyfriend': Viral Delhi Startup Offers Men To Carry Shopping Bags For ₹149, Netizens React
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HomeLifestyle'He Is A Helper, Not Boyfriend': Viral Delhi Startup Offers Men To Carry Shopping Bags For ₹149, Netizens React

'He Is A Helper, Not Boyfriend': Viral Delhi Startup Offers Men To Carry Shopping Bags For ₹149, Netizens React

A Delhi-based startup called CarryMen is going viral for offering men to carry shopping bags at markets like Lajpat Nagar for ₹149 per hour. While some users called the idea practical and helpful, others criticised it online, sparking a major debate over convenience, labour, and modern shopping culture.

Aanchal CUpdated: Sunday, May 24, 2026, 10:04 AM IST
'He Is A Helper, Not Boyfriend': Viral Delhi Startup Offers Men To Carry Shopping Bags For ₹149, Netizens React
CarryMen service in Delhi | Image Courtesy: X (@YesKhush_5)

Delhi’s chaotic street shopping experience may finally have found its newest survival hack, and the internet cannot stop talking about it. From navigating crowded lanes in Lajpat Nagar to dragging endless shopping bags through Sarojini Nagar and Chandni Chowk, every Delhi shopper knows the struggle is very real. Now, a viral startup is stepping in with a surprisingly simple solution: hiring someone to carry your shopping bags while you enjoy the market stress-free.

Meet CarryMen

The Delhi-based startup, called CarryMen, is offering shopping assistance services starting at ₹149 per hour. Their concept is straightforward: “You shop, we carry.” And honestly, social media seems both amused and deeply divided over it.

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Founded by two Delhi locals, the idea reportedly came from years of accompanying family members through packed markets and witnessing how exhausting shopping could become after hours of carrying bags, standing in queues, and walking endlessly. According to reports, the founders realised that while shopping itself is fun, the physical strain often ruins the experience.

Here’s how it works: shoppers can book trained assistants for 2, 3, or 4-hour slots. These assistants help carry bags, guide customers through busy markets, wait in food queues, assist till parking spots or metro stations, and even help shoppers find a place to sit and relax during long outings.

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According to reports, the startup only launched in April but has already completed over 50 bookings in its first month. What’s even more surprising is that the buzz reportedly grew almost entirely through social media chatter and word-of-mouth recommendations instead of influencer marketing campaigns.

How did the internet react? 

As expected, the internet had plenty to say. One user jokingly asked, “Can I watch a movie with him as well,” to which another replied, “He is a helper and not bf to go on a movie date.”

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Others debated whether the idea was innovative or problematic. One comment read, “People calling this ‘cheap labour exploitation’ are mixing up two things. Physical work is not exploitation. Underpaid, unsafe, humiliating work is. If the assistants are paid fairly and treated with dignity, this is a legit service solving a real pain. Criticize labour terms, not labour itself.”

Some reactions were more sarcastic. “Told about this to dad and he said what ‘carrymen’, thats called a ‘husband’,” one user joked. Another harshly commented, “Modern day slavery being celebrated as an interesting business. Wow.”

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