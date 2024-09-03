 Having A 30ml Drink Every Day After Work? Know How It Affects Your Health
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleHaving A 30ml Drink Every Day After Work? Know How It Affects Your Health

Having A 30ml Drink Every Day After Work? Know How It Affects Your Health

Do you find yourself turning to a glass of alcohol every single day? Especially when you come back home from work? Keep reading to know alcohol can affect your body

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 07:40 PM IST
article-image

Do you find yourself turning to a glass of alcohol every single day? Especially when you come back home from work? It does look like a fancy picture to pour yourself a 30ml on the rocks, get your toes on the table and sip away your miseries. But do you know how regularly consuming even little amount of alcohol is causing you harm?

How can alcohol harm your body?

Symptoms of alcohol harming your body might not be visible right away since. It sure does relax you, and gives you a little escape that you need. Everything in moderation is always a good recommendation, especially when it comes to alcohol since it slowly kills your organs.

It affects the digestive and endocrine glands. Drinking too much alcohol can cause inflammation in your pancreas and can cause pancreatitis. 

FPJ Shorts
'See Where It Got Us': Uruusa Javed On Being Identified As 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' Fame Uorfi Javed's Sister (Exclusive)
'See Where It Got Us': Uruusa Javed On Being Identified As 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' Fame Uorfi Javed's Sister (Exclusive)
Bhopal: Soda Shopkeeper Calls Out For Freshers, Offers 6 LPA In-Hand Salary; Content Creator's Meme Video Goes Viral
Bhopal: Soda Shopkeeper Calls Out For Freshers, Offers 6 LPA In-Hand Salary; Content Creator's Meme Video Goes Viral
Punjabi Singer Gippy Grewal Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Row: There Will Be Objections If...'
Punjabi Singer Gippy Grewal Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Row: There Will Be Objections If...'
Baazar Style Retail IPO Final Day: Public Issue Subscribed 40.63 Times; QIB Portion Subscribed 81.83 Times
Baazar Style Retail IPO Final Day: Public Issue Subscribed 40.63 Times; QIB Portion Subscribed 81.83 Times

It is no new information that consuming excess alcohol can damage your liver. Liver is the most important part in your body as it helps in breaking down toxins, including alcohol and removing harmful substances from the body. Excess alcohol abuse can interfere with this process. Liver inflammation can cause scar tissue that will permanently damage your liver.

Read Also
Quit Smoking: How Will Your Body React If You Stop Today? Know Impact Of Not Smoking For A Year
article-image

According to the National Institutes Of Health, drinking alcohol is almost always bad for blood pressure. The more you drink, the higher your risk of developing high blood pressure. Similar to blood pressure, the more alcohol you consume, the greater your risk of developing an irregular heartbeat.

Canva

Alcohol consumption every day

Even when you plan on drinking a 30ml every single day, your body might end developing a habit. You will crave for alcohol and then some more of it. It is easy to get addicted but the repercussions of it can be life-altering.

According to studies, even small amount of alcohol is linked to development of certain diseases. Consuming alcohol occasionally and in moderation can be good for your heart but heavy consumption can damage tissues and cause organ damage.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Teachers Day 2024: 5 Meaningful Gift Ideas For Your Guru

Teachers Day 2024: 5 Meaningful Gift Ideas For Your Guru

Having A 30ml Drink Every Day After Work? Know How It Affects Your Health

Having A 30ml Drink Every Day After Work? Know How It Affects Your Health

From Lalbaugcha Raja To Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani: 5 Iconic Pandals To Visit In Mumbai For Ganesh...

From Lalbaugcha Raja To Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani: 5 Iconic Pandals To Visit In Mumbai For Ganesh...

Burping Too Much Could Be A Warning Sign To Change Your Dietary Habits, Reveals Study

Burping Too Much Could Be A Warning Sign To Change Your Dietary Habits, Reveals Study

Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals His Struggle With Bipolar Disorder; Know What It Is And How Drug Abuse Can...

Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals His Struggle With Bipolar Disorder; Know What It Is And How Drug Abuse Can...