 Have you dined at THESE 3 Indian restaurants that made into Asia's Top 50 list?
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleHave you dined at THESE 3 Indian restaurants that made into Asia's Top 50 list?

Have you dined at THESE 3 Indian restaurants that made into Asia's Top 50 list?

Good news foodies! Asia's Best Restaurants has three Indian eateries on the list. Read below to know details

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
article-image
Have you dined at THESE 3 Indian restaurants that made into Asia's Top 50 list? | Images sourced via Google search

Which is your favourite dining spot in your city? In case you often check in at luxurious restaurants near you or travel distances to enjoy the best food or the vibe, you would be excited to know that 3 Indian restaurants have made it to Asia's Top (Best) 50 list.

Any guesses? Let us give you some hints so that you can figure out whether you have experienced the ambiance and dined at all three and either of the world's best restaurants. So, spilling the beans, we say that the restaurants winning the title are popular food outlets from Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai.

Can't hold it anymore? Okay, killing the suspense and skipping to the best part, Asia's 50 Best Restaurants announced on March 28 have onboard Mumbai's Masque, Delhi's Indian Accent, and Chennai's Avartana at ITC Grand Chola.

Sharing the good news on social media, Masque, India's Best Restaurant which secured the 16th rank across the world uploaded an Instagram post. They thanked the jury for the huge honour. Similar announcements were made by Indian Accent and the restaurant from the southern city which were listed at the 19th and 30th position respectively.

Check posts

Read Also
Check the new list of the 'Top 10 Airports in the World'
article-image

Who made it to the Top 1? The highest honours came for Bangkok's Le Du, followed by Tokyo's Sezanne, and Bangkok's Nusara, occupying the second and third spots, respectively.

Take a look at the complete list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants For 2023 below:

  1. Le Du in Bangkok, Thailand

  2. Sezanne in Tokyo, Japan

  3. Nusara in Bangkok, Thailand

  4. Den in Tokyo, Japan

  5. Gaggan Anand in Bangkok, Thailand

  6. Odette in Singapore

  7. Florilege in Tokyo, Japan

  8. La Cime in Osaka, Japan

  9. Sorn in Bangkok, Thailand

  10. Narisawa in Tokyo, Japan

  11. Labyrinth in Singapore

  12. Sazenka in Tokyo, Japan

  13. The Chairman in Hong Kong, China

  14. Villa Aida in Wakayama, Japan

  15. Mosu in Seoul, South Korea

  16. Masque in Mumbai, India

  17. Meta in Singapore

  18. Fu He Hui in Shanghai, China

  19. Indian Accent in New Delhi, India

  20. Ode in Tokyo, Japan

  21. Zen in Singapore

  22. Suhring in Bangkok, Thailand

  23. Onjium in Seoul, South Korea

  24. Burnt Ends in Singapore

  25. Euphoria in Singapore

  26. Cloudstreet in Singapore

  27. Les Amis in Singapore

  28. Mingles in Seoul, South Korea

  29. Neighborhood in Hong Kong, China

  30. Avartana in Chennai, India

  31. Ensue in Shenzhen, China

  32. Cenci in Kyoto, Japan

  33. Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh in Bangkok, Thailand

  34. Da Vittorio in Shanghai, China

  35. Potong in Bangkok, Thailand

  36. Born in Singapore

  37. Wing in Hong Kong, China

  38. Raan Jay Fai in Bangkok, Thailand

  39. Wing Lei Palace in Macao, China

  40. Anan Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

  41. Mono in Hong Kong, China

  42. Toyo Eatery in Manila, Philippines

  43. Sichuan Moon in Macao, China

  44. L'Effervescence in Tokyo, Japan

  45. Mume in Taipei, Taiwan

  46. Baan Tepa in Bangkok, Thailand

  47. Born & Bred in Seoul, South Korea

  48. Metiz in Manila, Philippines

  49. Caprice in Hong Kong, China

  50. Refer in Beijing, China

Read Also
Mumbai: Visit these 7 newly launched restaurants this weekend
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Have you dined at THESE 3 Indian restaurants that made into Asia's Top 50 list?

Have you dined at THESE 3 Indian restaurants that made into Asia's Top 50 list?

Why do women live longer than men? Harvard study reveals answer

Why do women live longer than men? Harvard study reveals answer

Kara Santorelli, 18-year-old TikTok star, dies in tragic car crash

Kara Santorelli, 18-year-old TikTok star, dies in tragic car crash

Swaminarayan Jayanti 2023: Date, time and significance of the holy day

Swaminarayan Jayanti 2023: Date, time and significance of the holy day

Chaitra Navratri Day 9: Seek Maa Siddhidatri's blessings today; holy chants and colour of the day

Chaitra Navratri Day 9: Seek Maa Siddhidatri's blessings today; holy chants and colour of the day