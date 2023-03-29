Have you dined at THESE 3 Indian restaurants that made into Asia's Top 50 list?

Which is your favourite dining spot in your city? In case you often check in at luxurious restaurants near you or travel distances to enjoy the best food or the vibe, you would be excited to know that 3 Indian restaurants have made it to Asia's Top (Best) 50 list.
Any guesses? Let us give you some hints so that you can figure out whether you have experienced the ambiance and dined at all three and either of the world's best restaurants. So, spilling the beans, we say that the restaurants winning the title are popular food outlets from Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai.
Can't hold it anymore? Okay, killing the suspense and skipping to the best part, Asia's 50 Best Restaurants announced on March 28 have onboard Mumbai's Masque, Delhi's Indian Accent, and Chennai's Avartana at ITC Grand Chola.
Sharing the good news on social media, Masque, India's Best Restaurant which secured the 16th rank across the world uploaded an Instagram post. They thanked the jury for the huge honour. Similar announcements were made by Indian Accent and the restaurant from the southern city which were listed at the 19th and 30th position respectively.
Who made it to the Top 1? The highest honours came for Bangkok's Le Du, followed by Tokyo's Sezanne, and Bangkok's Nusara, occupying the second and third spots, respectively.
Take a look at the complete list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants For 2023 below:
Le Du in Bangkok, Thailand
Sezanne in Tokyo, Japan
Nusara in Bangkok, Thailand
Den in Tokyo, Japan
Gaggan Anand in Bangkok, Thailand
Odette in Singapore
Florilege in Tokyo, Japan
La Cime in Osaka, Japan
Sorn in Bangkok, Thailand
Narisawa in Tokyo, Japan
Labyrinth in Singapore
Sazenka in Tokyo, Japan
The Chairman in Hong Kong, China
Villa Aida in Wakayama, Japan
Mosu in Seoul, South Korea
Masque in Mumbai, India
Meta in Singapore
Fu He Hui in Shanghai, China
Indian Accent in New Delhi, India
Ode in Tokyo, Japan
Zen in Singapore
Suhring in Bangkok, Thailand
Onjium in Seoul, South Korea
Burnt Ends in Singapore
Euphoria in Singapore
Cloudstreet in Singapore
Les Amis in Singapore
Mingles in Seoul, South Korea
Neighborhood in Hong Kong, China
Avartana in Chennai, India
Ensue in Shenzhen, China
Cenci in Kyoto, Japan
Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh in Bangkok, Thailand
Da Vittorio in Shanghai, China
Potong in Bangkok, Thailand
Born in Singapore
Wing in Hong Kong, China
Raan Jay Fai in Bangkok, Thailand
Wing Lei Palace in Macao, China
Anan Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mono in Hong Kong, China
Toyo Eatery in Manila, Philippines
Sichuan Moon in Macao, China
L'Effervescence in Tokyo, Japan
Mume in Taipei, Taiwan
Baan Tepa in Bangkok, Thailand
Born & Bred in Seoul, South Korea
Metiz in Manila, Philippines
Caprice in Hong Kong, China
Refer in Beijing, China