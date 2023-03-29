Have you dined at THESE 3 Indian restaurants that made into Asia's Top 50 list? | Images sourced via Google search

Which is your favourite dining spot in your city? In case you often check in at luxurious restaurants near you or travel distances to enjoy the best food or the vibe, you would be excited to know that 3 Indian restaurants have made it to Asia's Top (Best) 50 list.

Any guesses? Let us give you some hints so that you can figure out whether you have experienced the ambiance and dined at all three and either of the world's best restaurants. So, spilling the beans, we say that the restaurants winning the title are popular food outlets from Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai.

Can't hold it anymore? Okay, killing the suspense and skipping to the best part, Asia's 50 Best Restaurants announced on March 28 have onboard Mumbai's Masque, Delhi's Indian Accent, and Chennai's Avartana at ITC Grand Chola.

Sharing the good news on social media, Masque, India's Best Restaurant which secured the 16th rank across the world uploaded an Instagram post. They thanked the jury for the huge honour. Similar announcements were made by Indian Accent and the restaurant from the southern city which were listed at the 19th and 30th position respectively.

Check posts

Who made it to the Top 1? The highest honours came for Bangkok's Le Du, followed by Tokyo's Sezanne, and Bangkok's Nusara, occupying the second and third spots, respectively.

Take a look at the complete list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants For 2023 below:

Le Du in Bangkok, Thailand Sezanne in Tokyo, Japan Nusara in Bangkok, Thailand Den in Tokyo, Japan Gaggan Anand in Bangkok, Thailand Odette in Singapore Florilege in Tokyo, Japan La Cime in Osaka, Japan Sorn in Bangkok, Thailand Narisawa in Tokyo, Japan Labyrinth in Singapore Sazenka in Tokyo, Japan The Chairman in Hong Kong, China Villa Aida in Wakayama, Japan Mosu in Seoul, South Korea Masque in Mumbai, India Meta in Singapore Fu He Hui in Shanghai, China Indian Accent in New Delhi, India Ode in Tokyo, Japan Zen in Singapore Suhring in Bangkok, Thailand Onjium in Seoul, South Korea Burnt Ends in Singapore Euphoria in Singapore Cloudstreet in Singapore Les Amis in Singapore Mingles in Seoul, South Korea Neighborhood in Hong Kong, China Avartana in Chennai, India Ensue in Shenzhen, China Cenci in Kyoto, Japan Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh in Bangkok, Thailand Da Vittorio in Shanghai, China Potong in Bangkok, Thailand Born in Singapore Wing in Hong Kong, China Raan Jay Fai in Bangkok, Thailand Wing Lei Palace in Macao, China Anan Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Mono in Hong Kong, China Toyo Eatery in Manila, Philippines Sichuan Moon in Macao, China L'Effervescence in Tokyo, Japan Mume in Taipei, Taiwan Baan Tepa in Bangkok, Thailand Born & Bred in Seoul, South Korea Metiz in Manila, Philippines Caprice in Hong Kong, China Refer in Beijing, China