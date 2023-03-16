Check the new list of the 'Top 10 Airports in the World'

What do you want when you plan to travel by flight and specially when there are layovers and you have to spend a huge amount of time on the airport?

You want fun, relaxation and definitely, a quality time. There are a few of the 'World Class Airports' that promise to do the same. They leave no stone unturned and you can have everything at one place from watching movies to relaxing and indulging in fun activities while you can also, enjoy global cuisines.

Singapore's Changi airport has regained its title as the 'World's Best Airport', after losing its long-held crown to Qatar for two years during the pandemic travel restrictions. "Changi Airport is honored to be named World's Best Airport for the twelfth time. This recognition is great encouragement to our airport community, who stood firmly together to battle the challenges of Covid-19 over the past two years; said Lee Seow Hiang, Chief Executive Officer for Changi Airport Group.

Doha's Hamad International Airport ranks second, with Tokyo's Haneda Airport bagging third, in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2023. The US was conspicuous by its absence in the top 10.

Paris Charles de Gaulle was Europe's top performer, up one spot to fifth place.

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are determined by customer satisfaction survey. These are the World's Best Airports of 2023:

1. Changi Airport, Singapore

2. Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar

3. Haneda Airport, Tokyo

4. Incheon International Airport, Incheon, South Korea

5. Paris Charles de Galle Airport, France

6. Istanbul Airport

7. Munich Airport, Germany

8. Zurich Airport, Switzerland

9. Narita International Airport, Japan

10. Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport, Madrid, Spain

Read Also IN PICS: Top 10 Airports in the World