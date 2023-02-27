IN PICS: Everything about Karnataka's newly inaugurated Shivamogga Airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 27, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Feb 27, inaugurated Shivamogga airport. It has been developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. The passenger terminal building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour
It will improve connectivity and accessibility to Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region
The airport would have the longest runway of 3,200 metres after Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru and is designed to operate Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 type aircraft
It was constructed on a total area of 662.38 acres. It features a runway, a terminal building, an ATC tower, a fire station building, and a taxiway and other amenities
Named after one of the most prominent writers and poets of the 20th century Kuppali Venkatappa Puttappa, also known as Kuvempu-'Kuvempu Airport'
The airport is built under UDAN(Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagarik) scheme by the Central Government
The Shivamogga Airport is the 9th airport in Karnataka. It is expected to help meet the increasing air travel demand in the region and provide employment opportunities to the people of Central Karnataka
