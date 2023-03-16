IN PICS: Top 10 Airports in the World

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 16, 2023
Changi Airport in Singapore is the world's best airport as per the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2023. The Skytrax World Airport Awards are determined by customer satisfaction survey
Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar ranks second and all the following airports are in order of their rankings
Haneda Airport, Tokyo, Japan
Incheon International Airport, South Korea
Paris Charles de Galle Airport, France
Istanbul Airport
Munich International Airport, Germany
Zurich Airport, Switzerland
Narita International Airport, Japan
Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport, Madrid, Spain
Thanks For Reading!