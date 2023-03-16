IN PICS: Top 10 Airports in the World

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 16, 2023

Changi Airport in Singapore is the world's best airport as per the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2023. The Skytrax World Airport Awards are determined by customer satisfaction survey

Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar ranks second and all the following airports are in order of their rankings

Haneda Airport, Tokyo, Japan

Incheon International Airport, South Korea

Paris Charles de Galle Airport, France

Istanbul Airport

Munich International Airport, Germany

Zurich Airport, Switzerland

Narita International Airport, Japan

Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport, Madrid, Spain

