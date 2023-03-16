Mumbai: Visit these 7 newly launched restaurants this weekend

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 16, 2023
Shy, Chembur is located at Cubic Mall's Ground Floor. The menu features spiced keema potli samosa, ghee roast, fettuccine in pink burrata sauce and much more
All picture credit-Zomato
The Cacao Mill by Subko is heaven for all the chocolate lovers. Located in Colaba, the best part of the new offereing is that you can watch how experts mould the chocolate and bring it to form
Veronica’s, Bandra West is an all-day sandwich shop. It offers freshly-brewed coffee, lip-smacking salads, and scrumptious breakfast and bakery options
Isvara in Khar is an open air cafe not only for humans but your furry friends as well. The cafe menu features European food, with mezze platters, chicken Buddha bowls, pesto and sundried fettuccine
The Burrow, BKC is a modern European bar and kitchen. The menu caters to individual portions, that includes mozzarella sticks, chicken popcorn, birria colocasia tacos
The Finch Brew House, Thane is perfect spot to hangout with friends and colleagues. The restaurant offers both global and local menu
Twenty-Seven Bakehouse, Bandra is café that features a list of new items including the seeded sourdough loaf, cheesy Goan chorizo croissant, potato rosemary galette, and the brown butter dulce de leche tart
Thanks For Reading!