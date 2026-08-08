Harvard Shares Simple Meditation Techniques To Relieve Stress And Sleep Better

When stress follows you into bed, switching off your thoughts can feel almost impossible. A busy mind, racing thoughts, and built-up tension can make it harder to relax at night. Harvard Health Publishing highlights meditation as one simple practice that may help people become more aware of their thoughts, manage everyday stress, and create a calmer state of mind.

Meditation has been practised for centuries across traditions including Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism. While the reasons for practising it may vary, modern health discussions increasingly focus on how meditation and mindfulness can support emotional and overall well-being.

Meditation and mindfulness are not the same

Although the terms are often used interchangeably, Harvard Health explains that they have different meanings. Mindfulness refers to paying attention to the present moment and observing thoughts, feelings, and surroundings without judgment. Meditation, meanwhile, is a practice that can help develop this awareness.

Dr. Darshan Mehta, an assistant professor of medicine and psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, notes that meditation can complement approaches such as psychotherapy, medication, physical rehabilitation, and other healthy lifestyle changes by helping people respond to stressful situations with greater awareness.

Start with just five minutes

Meditation does not require special equipment or extensive experience. Harvard's guidance suggests beginning with a short session of around five minutes and gradually increasing the duration.

Choose a time when you are least likely to be disturbed. Morning meditation may help establish focus for the day, while a short midday session can provide a mental reset. An evening practice may help create a calmer transition towards bedtime.

Sit comfortably with your back supported, feet on the floor, and shoulders relaxed. You can also sit on a cushion or meditate while lying down, standing, or walking.

Try belly breathing

One of the simplest techniques is diaphragmatic or belly breathing. Place one hand on your chest and another on your abdomen. Slowly inhale and notice your abdomen expanding, then breathe out gently as it falls.

When your mind wanders, simply bring your attention back to your breathing. Deep, controlled breathing can activate the body's relaxation response and may help slow the heart rate and lower blood pressure.

Experiment with a mantra

You can also focus on a repeated word, phrase, or sound, such as "om" or "peace." Other options include concentrating on a candle, flower, mental image, or simply observing thoughts without following them.

Try a body scan before bed

A body scan involves gradually directing attention from your feet upward, noticing areas of tension or discomfort along the way. Practised while lying in bed, it can become part of a relaxing nighttime routine.

Meditation through movement

For people who find sitting still difficult, yoga and tai chi offer movement-based approaches. Gentle yoga combines mindful breathing with physical movement, while tai chi uses slow, flowing movements and controlled breathing and is often described as "moving meditation."

The key, Harvard's guidance suggests, is not necessarily spending long periods meditating but developing a regular practice that helps you pause, notice your thoughts, and reconnect with your body.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice.