5 Yoga Asanas To Improve Mental Health, Watch Step-By-Step Guide

Maintaining mental health is as important as physical well-being in today's fast-paced world. Yoga is a holistic approach that supports better mental health and promotes healthy living. While many of us struggle with several mental issues such as anxiety, depression, stress and much more, yoga can be an effective solution to alleviate these problems. Whether you're a beginner or a yoga expert, these step-by-step guides to yoga asanas will help you calm your mind and achieve a balanced life.

Explore the five yoga poses that will support better mental health below:

Baddha Konasana (Butterfly Pose)

Baddha Konasana or Butterfly Pose | Canva

Baddha Konasana, also called Butterfly Pose, is one of the simplest and easiest positions to start your journey to better mental health. If you are dealing with anxious feelings, then this yoga asana is for you. Butterfly Pose will let you relieve tension and focus on breathing, allowing you to relax and meditate.

Additionally, Baddha Konasana promotes a healthy digestive system, making it the ideal yoga asana for weight loss.

Watch the video below to perform Baddha Konasana

Setu Bandha Sarvangasana (Bridge Pose)

Setu Bandha Sarvangasana or Bridge Pose | Canva

People with anxiety and stress must include Setu Bandha Sarvangasana in their yoga routine. Also called Bridge Pose, this yoga asana will let you focus and think more clearly. The position sends oxygen-rich blood to the brain, which helps with reducing stress, depression, anxiety and insomnia.

Watch the video below to perform Setu Bandha Sarvangasana

Utthita Trikonasana (Extended Triangle Pose)

Utthita Trikonasana or Extended Triangle Pose | Canva

Experts suggest that Utthita Trikonasana is a simple yet effective yoga pose for beginners, as it helps you cope better with tough times. By tilting your body in the extended triangle position, you balance the energy flow, making you feel calmer and more balanced. Yoga enthusiasts recommend this asana in a sequence to train your brain to relax.

Utthita Trikonasana is one of the several yoga poses that activate the parasympathetic nervous system. This helps reduce stress, improving your heart rate and digestion.

Watch the video below to perform Utthita Trikonasana

Balasana (Child's Pose)

Balasana or Child's Pose | Canva

Balasana, also known as Child's Pose, is ideal for people struggling with anxiety and lack of sleep. An article from Harvard Medical School emphasises that a child's pose "provides a sense of calm and stability," making it best for people dealing with lack of sleep due to anxiety.

An Indian study in 2017 examined the effects of balasana on the cardiac parameters of 100 medical students. The result showed a reduction in both blood pressure and pulse rate in the students.

Watch the video below to perform Balasana

Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend Pose)

Paschimottanasana or Seated Forward Bend Position | Canva

Yoga asanas offer several benefits for mental health and the body due to their mindful movement. Paschimottanasana, also called the Seated Forward Bend Pose, is one such effective yoga pose for your mind and body. This position provides a complete stretch from the back of your body, from your heels to your neck.

Research suggests that performing this yoga asana can help you manage stress, fatigue and headaches.

Watch the video below to perform Paschimottanasana