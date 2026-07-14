Can Smelling 90% Dark Chocolate Boost Your Workout? Study Says Yes

What if the secret to squeezing out a few extra reps at the gym wasn't another scoop of pre-workout, but simply the smell of dark chocolate? It may sound surprising, but new research suggests that the aroma of high-cocoa chocolate could give muscles a small but noticeable endurance boost during resistance training.

New study reveals surprising benefit of dark chocolate

A study published in Frontiers in Physiology on July 9, 2026, explored whether food aromas could influence workout performance. Researchers recruited 23 resistance-trained young men and asked them to complete leg-extension exercises until failure after an overnight fast.

Before each session and between every set, participants inhaled one of three scents for 30 seconds: 90% dark chocolate, 60% milk chocolate or water, which served as the control.

The results were surprising. Those exposed to the 90% dark chocolate aroma completed an average of 18 additional repetitions, roughly equivalent to one extra set, compared to the control condition. Participants who smelled 60% milk chocolate also performed better, managing about nine more repetitions.

Researchers believe the effect may be linked to the cephalic phase response, a process where the brain and body begin reacting to the smell or sight of food even before eating it.

Interestingly, the two chocolate aromas appeared to work differently. The scent of 90% dark chocolate reduced feelings of hunger and increased fullness, which researchers say may have helped participants sustain their effort. Meanwhile, the milk chocolate aroma seemed to improve performance simply because participants found it pleasant, offering a short-term psychological lift.

Despite the encouraging findings, experts urge caution. As Marie-Eve Mathieu, PhD, a researcher at the Université de Montréal who was not involved in the study, stated, as per Healthline, "It is important to highlight that the improvements remain small and that you will not double your performance simply by using a smell."

The study was also limited to a small group of young, experienced male lifters performing a single exercise after a 10-hour fast. More research is needed to determine whether similar effects occur in women, recreational exercisers or during different types of workouts.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice.