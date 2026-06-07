Hardik Pandya Treats Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma With Relaxing Ice Bath Therapy; Know Its Benefits & Why It Is Effective |

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and model Mahieka Sharma recently gave fans a glimpse into their downtime togetherafter busy schedules and the heartwarming moment is now winning hearts online. In a video shared by Mahieka on social media, the couple was seen enjoying a wellness and recovery session, with Hardik helping prepare an ice bath for his girlfriend.

The viral clip shows Mahieka sitting inside a tub filled with cold water while Hardik playfully pours buckets of ice cubes into it. Their pet dog can also be seen observing the scene from the background, adding to the wholesome nature of the video. The relaxed and candid moment quickly caught the attention of fans, who praised the couple's chemistry and easy-going bond.

Beyond the adorable interaction, the video has also sparked curiosity about ice bath therapy, a recovery practice that has become increasingly popular among athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and wellness advocates.

Why Are Ice Baths So Effective?

Ice baths, also known as cold-water immersion therapy, involve immersing the body in chilled water for a short period. The extreme cold causes blood vessels to constrict, helping reduce inflammation and swelling in muscles and joints. Once the body warms up again, blood flow increases, assisting in the removal of metabolic waste and supporting faster recovery.

Benefits Of Ice Bath Therapy

One of the biggest advantages of ice baths is their ability to reduce muscle soreness after intense physical activity. This is why the practice is widely used by professional athletes and sports teams around the world.

Ice baths may also help lower inflammation, support central nervous system recovery, improve circulation, and boost mental resilience. Many people report feeling refreshed, energized, and less stressed after a cold-water session.