Hardik Pandya Matches His Bald Look With Ultra-Luxe ₹4.5 Cr Richard Mille Watch In Viral Appearance |

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is grabbing attention on social media, not just for his latest transformation but also for the luxury timepiece spotted on his wrist. The all-rounder recently made headlines with his completely shaved head, while eagle-eyed watch enthusiasts were quick to notice an ultra-luxurious Richard Mille watch completing his look.

Pandya's bald appearance has sparked plenty of conversation online, with the cricketer embracing a noticeably different look. However, it was his wristwear that added another layer of intrigue to the viral pictures.

TAKE A LOOK:

The cricketer was seen sporting the Richard Mille RM 67-02, an exceptionally lightweight timepiece known for its sporty construction and high-end engineering. The watch weighs around just 32 grams and is designed with performance and durability in mind. It features a lightweight Carbon TPT construction, a skeletonised dial and titanium bridges, giving it the distinctive technical aesthetic associated with Richard Mille watches.

The timepiece is reportedly valued at around ₹4.5 crore, making it a particularly eye-catching addition to Pandya's appearance. Known for his interest in luxury watches, the cricketer has previously been spotted wearing several high-end timepieces.

Spiritual reason behind new look

Interestingly, Pandya's new bald look isn't simply a style change. On August 2, the cricketer visited the revered Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, where he underwent the traditional tonsure, or mundan, ritual. He was accompanied by his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma during the visit.

The ritual involves devotees offering their hair to Lord Venkateswara and is considered an act of humility, devotion and surrender. Pandya's freshly shaved head therefore came as part of a deeply spiritual temple visit rather than just a fashion transformation.