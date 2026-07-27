'Happy To See Gen Z Singing Ram Krishna Hari With Devotion': Rahul Deshpande On Why Young Audiences Are Embracing Spirituality Through Music |

As Maharashtra celebrates the spirit of Ashadhi Ekadashi, renowned classical vocalist Rahul Deshpande reflects on how devotional music is finding a powerful new audience in the digital age. His celebrated musical production Abhangawari, which began as a deeply personal spiritual journey over a decade ago, has evolved into one of the most anticipated devotional musical events.

Interestingly, the performances are now drawing not just traditional music lovers but also a growing number of Gen Z audiences, many of whom are discovering the timeless philosophy of saint-poets through social media and live concerts.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Deshpande opens up about Abhangawari's remarkable journey over the last 11 years, the viral reach of abhangs in the age of Instagram and YouTube and why he believes faith, music, and storytelling transcend language, geography, and generations.

It has always been my yatra, my pilgrimage. Abhangawari was never conceived merely as a concert—it has always been a deeply personal spiritual journey for me. Over the past 11 years, this journey has become far bigger than I could ever have imagined. What began with a small but deeply committed audience has today become something people wait for every Ashadhi season.

Honestly, I never expected it. Abhangs were written hundreds of years ago, yet today they are finding new listeners through mobile phones and social media. That itself is remarkable. I believe people are searching for something deeper today. Life has become extremely fast, and amidst all the noise, devotional music offers stillness. The platform is new, but the emotions are timeless.

I think it is both. Young people today are looking for authenticity. They want experiences that are real and emotionally honest. What makes me happiest is seeing young audiences singing "Ram Krishna Hari" with complete sincerity. Many of them may not know every word initially, but they connect with the emotion. Once they understand the stories behind the abhangs, they realise these compositions are not just devotional—they are deeply relevant to modern life. That gives me tremendous hope.

One of the biggest learnings from this journey has been that devotion has no language. Whether we perform in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Indore or Mumbai, audiences respond with the same emotion.

Many may not understand every Marathi word, but they understand sincerity, music and faith. During the concert, I share the stories and philosophy behind the compositions so that everyone can experience their essence. By the end of the performance, language disappears and only emotion remains. That is the true power of music.

You've successfully bridged the gap between classical music enthusiasts and mainstream audiences. Was this a conscious effort from the beginning, or did it happen organically over the years?

It happened very naturally. I never started with the intention of making classical or devotional music fashionable. My only intention was to remain honest to the music. Whether I sing classical music, natyasangeet, film songs or abhangs, I approach every genre with equal respect. Music should never be divided into categories—it should simply touch people's hearts.