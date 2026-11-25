Happy Thanksgiving 2026 | FPJ

Thanksgiving is a time to pause, count your blessings and appreciate the people who make life special. Celebrated every year on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States, Thanksgiving falls on November 26, 2026. The occasion is marked by family gatherings, festive meals and heartfelt conversations, with gratitude and togetherness at its heart. As the day approaches, it is the perfect opportunity to reconnect with loved ones and let them know how much they mean to you.



Here are 25+ Thanksgiving 2026 wishes to share with your family and friends:

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