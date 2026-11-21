Thanksgiving may be traditionally associated with family gatherings, but Friendsgiving gives you another reason to bring your favourite people together. Think of it as a relaxed dinner party where good food, shared memories and plenty of laughter take centre stage. Whether you're planning an elaborate spread or keeping things simple with a potluck, hosting Friendsgiving doesn't have to be overwhelming.

From sending out invites and sorting the menu to setting up cosy decor and planning fun activities, here are easy ways to make your 2026 gathering memorable.

How to host Friendsgiving in 2026

Pick a date and send out invitations early

Start by checking when most of your friends are available. Since November can be packed with holiday plans and travel, sending invitations a couple of days in advance gives everyone enough time to organise their schedules. You can create a group chat or send digital invites with the date, time, location and any theme or dress code. Keep the gathering size manageable so that everyone has enough space to eat, relax and catch up.

Read Also What Is Friendsgiving? All About The November Tradition That Celebrates Your Chosen Family

Make it a potluck instead of doing everything yourself

One of the easiest ways to take the pressure off hosting is to let everyone contribute. You can prepare the main dish while guests bring appetisers, salads, sides, desserts or drinks. Share a list beforehand so that you don’t end up with five versions of the same dish and nothing to serve alongside them. It also makes the meal more personal, as everyone gets to bring something they enjoy cooking or eating.

Plan a menu with something for everyone

A traditional Friendsgiving menu may include roast turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, casseroles and pumpkin pie. However, there is no reason to stick to a fixed menu. Add pasta, baked vegetables, fresh salads, dips or a favourite family recipe to the spread. Check with guests about dietary restrictions and food preferences in advance, and make sure there are vegetarian or vegan options if needed. A mix of familiar comfort food and a few new dishes will keep the table interesting.

Give your space a cosy, festive makeover

You don’t have to go overboard with decorations to create the right atmosphere. Use a warm autumn-inspired colour palette with shades of orange, burgundy, brown and muted yellow. Add candles, fairy lights, seasonal flowers, pumpkins or simple table runners to bring the space together. You can also use handwritten name cards or small notes of gratitude at each place setting. The idea is to make the room feel warm and inviting without turning decorating into another stressful task.

Set up a drinks and dessert corner

Give guests a little space to help themselves to refreshments throughout the evening. Set up a separate counter with juices, sparkling water, mocktails, hot chocolate, coffee and other preferred beverages. For dessert, arrange pies, brownies, cookies, cupcakes or a selection of homemade treats on a separate table. This keeps the main dining area organised and gives everyone an easy spot to gather between courses.

Plan a few activities to keep the evening lively

Once the food is sorted, think of ways to make the gathering more than just a dinner party. Put together a playlist of everyone’s favourite songs, organise a board-game session or try a round of holiday-themed trivia. You could also ask each guest to write down one thing they are grateful for and read the notes aloud. Keep the activities optional and light-hearted so that everyone can join in without feeling pressured.