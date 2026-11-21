Thanksgiving is traditionally about gathering around a table with family, but what about the friends who become your family away from home? That's where Friendsgiving comes in.

Think of it as a relaxed holiday feast where your closest people come together over comforting food, conversations, laughter and a little bit of festive chaos. There are no strict rules to follow, no elaborate traditions to get right and certainly no pressure to put together a picture-perfect dinner. Whether you are planning an intimate meal at home or a larger potluck party, Friendsgiving is all about celebrating friendship and making time for the people who make life special.

When is Friendsgiving 2026 celebrated?

Unlike Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving does not have an official date on the calendar. It is an informal celebration usually held in November, around the time of Thanksgiving, and can take place either before or after the holiday. Some groups organise it a few days ahead, while others pick a weekend when everyone is free.

In the United States, Thanksgiving falls on the fourth Thursday of November. In 2026, it will be celebrated on Thursday, November 26. This makes the weekends of November 21–22 and November 27–29 convenient options for Friendsgiving gatherings, although the date ultimately depends on everyone's availability.

Why do people celebrate Friendsgiving?

At its heart, Friendsgiving is about appreciating friendships and celebrating the people who show up for you. For those living away from their hometowns, juggling busy schedules or unable to travel home for Thanksgiving, it offers another way to enjoy the holiday season. It can also be an additional celebration for people who already have family plans on Thanksgiving Day.

The gathering often takes inspiration from the traditional Thanksgiving feast, but with a more relaxed approach. Friends share dishes, bring their favourite recipes and create their own traditions. Over the years, the idea has become a popular way to celebrate one's chosen family, with no fixed menu or format to follow.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!