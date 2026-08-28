रक्षाबंधन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! Happy Raksha Bandhan 2026 Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status & More In Hindi

Raksha Bandhan 2026 | FPJ

Raksha Bandhan 2026, celebrated on August 28, is a beautiful festival that honours the special bond between brothers and sisters. On this auspicious day, sisters tie a rakhi on their brothers’ wrists and pray for their happiness and well-being, while brothers promise to always stand by them. Share heartfelt wishes, messages and greetings in Hindi to make this Raksha Bandhan memorable.

25+ Happy Raksha Bandhan 2026 wishes & more in Hindi