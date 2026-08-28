 रक्षाबंधन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! Happy Raksha Bandhan 2026 Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status & More In Hindi
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HomeLifestyleरक्षाबंधन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! Happy Raksha Bandhan 2026 Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status & More In Hindi

रक्षाबंधन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! Happy Raksha Bandhan 2026 Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status & More In Hindi

Raksha Bandhan 2026 falls on August 28. Celebrate the cherished bond between siblings with heartfelt wishes, loving messages, WhatsApp statuses and greetings in Hindi to share with your loved ones.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 28, 2026, 08:14 AM IST
रक्षाबंधन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! Happy Raksha Bandhan 2026 Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status & More In Hindi
Raksha Bandhan 2026 | FPJ

Raksha Bandhan 2026, celebrated on August 28, is a beautiful festival that honours the special bond between brothers and sisters. On this auspicious day, sisters tie a rakhi on their brothers’ wrists and pray for their happiness and well-being, while brothers promise to always stand by them. Share heartfelt wishes, messages and greetings in Hindi to make this Raksha Bandhan memorable.

25+ Happy Raksha Bandhan 2026 wishes & more in Hindi

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