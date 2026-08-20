Raksha Bandhan 2026: Correct Date, Shubh Muhurat & Symbolism Explained

Raksha Bandhan 2026 | Photo Credit: Canva

Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious Hindu festival which is observed in the month of August. It celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. On this special day, sisters tie the sacred thread, or Rakhi, around their brothers' wrists, symbolising their love, care, and prayers for their brothers' well-being. The timing of the Rakhi tying ceremony is considered very important in ensuring the rituals are performed during the most auspicious period, or muhurat, for the blessings of Raksha Bandhan to be fully realised.

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Raksha Bandhan 2026 date and timing

Raksha Bandhan 2026 will be celebrated on August 28, 2026. The festival will be observed on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Shravana. The auspicious time for Rakhi tying is between 05:10 AM and 01:18 PM. This timing is considered ideal for strengthening the bond between brothers and sisters.

According to Drik Panchang, the muhurat is as follows:

Purnima Tithi Begins - 12:38 PM on Aug 27, 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends - 01:18 PM on Aug 28, 2026

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History of Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is a significant festival in the Hindu calendar. It has its roots in ancient Hindu texts. The festival is believed to have originated from the legend of Goddess Lakshmi tying a protective thread around demon king Bali's wrist to secure her husband Vishnu's return. Another popular tale from the epic Mahabharata involves Draupadi tying a Rakhi on Lord Krishna's wrist, symbolising mutual care and respect.

Rakshabandhan | Photo Credit: Canva

Significance of Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan, meaning "the bond of protection," celebrates the unique relationship between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi around their brothers' wrists, invoking their promise of protection and support. In return, brothers offer gifts and vow to safeguard their sisters from harm.

The sacred ritual of Rakhi tying

The ritual of Rakhi tying is a significant aspect of Raksha Bandhan. Sisters prepare for the occasion by buying Rakhis, which are intricately designed threads, and brothers prepare by buying gifts for their sisters. The ritual involves the sister tying the Rakhi around her brother's wrist, followed by a prayer and the exchange of gifts.