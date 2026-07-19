Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Mumbai: Superhero Pandals, Ram Mandir Replicas, And Strict Dress Codes For Devotees |

Mumbai: With Ganesh Chaturthi set to begin on September 14, several of Mumbai's prominent Ganesh mandals have unveiled their themes and preparations for what is expected to be one of the city's biggest festivals.

Golden Jubilee Superhero Theme

The Sahyadri Krida Mandal at Tilak Nagar, Chembur, will mark its golden jubilee this year with a 'Super Heroes' theme. The lavish pandal, to be erected at Samaj Mandir Hall, aims to appeal to children while fostering devotion.

"Our president Rahul Walunj, vice-president Amit Satardekar and other members decided to focus on children this year to create a sense of devotion while attracting them to the pandal through popular characters such as Spider-Man and Chhota Bheem," said Rajendra Mohite, the mandal's secretary.

GSB's 72nd Grand Celebration

The GSB Seva Mandal has announced that its 72nd Shree Ganeshotsav will be held from September 14 to 18 at Shree Sukriteendra Nagar, King's Circle. The five-day celebrations will centre on a richly adorned idol of Lord Mahaganapati embellished with gold and silver ornaments.

Established in 1955, the mandal said the festival continues to support its charitable initiatives, including the construction of a 200-bed multi-speciality charitable hospital at Versave in Mira-Bhayandar and the Santushta Annadaan scheme, which provides nutritious meals to the needy.

Andhericha Raja's Ram Mandir

Meanwhile, Andhericha Raja, established in 1975 by industrial workers at Azad Nagar on Veera Desai Road, Andheri, will recreate the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as its pandal theme this year, said spokesperson Uday Salian.

The Girgaoncha Raja at Nikadwari Lane will celebrate its 99th year. Its 21-foot idol, sculpted from shaddu maati (natural clay), was recognised in 2024 as the tallest natural clay Ganesha idol, according to secretary Ganesh Lingayar.

The 10-day festival, dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the deity of new beginnings, attracts lakhs of devotees across Mumbai every year.

To manage the large crowds, some mandals have introduced visitor guidelines. GSB Seva Mandal has announced a dress code, stating that visitors above the age of 12 wearing shorts, low-waist jeans or short T-shirts will not be permitted entry. The mandal has also enabled online booking of poojas and darshan time slots through its official website, with devotees receiving QR code-enabled e-receipts.

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