Mumbai Gold Smuggling Racket Has Global Links, Says DRI; 6 Arrested Including 3 Philippines Nationals | File Pic

Mumbai: The officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) that had recently busted a gold smuggling syndicate and had arrested six persons including three Philippines nationals claimed that the syndicate operates across multiple countries, and the involvement of foreign nationals in this case underscores the global reach of these criminal activities. The said syndicate was being run with the connivance of private persons working at the airport premises.



On Thursday, DRI had arrested Himanshu Upadhyay (25), Mohid Hasan Siddiqui (32) Feroz Sayyed (47) and Philippines nationals Lakim Alimudin Nasser (35), Benny Lloyd Olivo (35) and Christine Joy Andaya Pornasdoro (35).



Investigators alleged that Sayyed collected gold from transit passengers Nasser, Olivo and Pornasdoro and passed it to Upadhyay, who handed it to Siddiqui for delivery outside the airport. The three transit passengers told DRI that they were working for a gold smuggling syndicate who smuggle gold through transit passengers like them from Dubai and Bangkok to Mumbai with the help of some persons working at the CSMI airport.

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Upadhyay, Sayyed and Siddique had informed DRI that all of them were working as per the instructions of one individual for a gold smuggling syndicate run by him. The DRI is gathering additional evidence to identify and apprehend other key members of the syndicate, which could have far-reaching implications for international security and economic stability. Officials said that investigation is at a critical stage, with efforts being made to locate and apprehend other members of the syndicate.



"Investigation is on to uncover the full extent of this international smuggling network which has significant international ramifications and involves foreign nationals engaged in serious economic offenses," said a DRI official.

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