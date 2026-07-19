Congress MLA Amin Patel Urges ECI To Protect Voting Rights Of Redevelopment-Hit Mumbai Residents | YouTube - Maharashtra Assembly Live

Mumbai: To prevent what is described as 'mass disenfranchisement' of thousands of Mumbaikars, Amin Patel, Congress MLA and Deputy Leader of the Party in the Legislative Assembly, has petitioned the Election Commission of India (ECI) to protect the voting rights of residents temporarily relocated due to urban redevelopment projects.

In a formal letter dashed off to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Patel expressed apprehensions that genuine voters residing in transit camps or temporary rented accommodations could be completely wiped off the electoral rolls during the ongoing Enumeration and Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Patel said that across Mumbai and wider Maharashtra, a massive number of old and dilapidated cesses/buildings are currently undergoing structural overhauls driven by the state government, private developers, and housing societies. Consequently, original tenants have been forced to move to temporary setups in neighbouring pockets.

"Most of these projects are expected to be wrapped up within the next two years, after which the residents will return to their original premises," Patel noted.

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However, because these displaced citizens lack a permanent address at their current transit locations, they are unable to update or change the address recorded on their Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC). This administrative gridlock has triggered panic among residents who fear their names will be deleted by booth level officers during door-to-door verification drives.

Demanding immediate relief, Patel has urged the top poll body to issue clear directives ensuring that these voters are retained on the electoral rolls with reference to their original residential addresses.

"Steps must be taken to ensure genuine voters are not deprived of their franchise during the intensive revision," Patel added, calling for strict instructions to verify and secure their place on the layout of the city's voter base.

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