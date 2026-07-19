Article 30 Sparks Fresh Debate In Maharashtra Over Minority Educational Rights | Representative Photo

Mumbai: Hindu groups have started a public debate over Article 30 of the Indian Constitution has intensified following a campaign in Maharashtra questioning whether the constitutional provision granting educational rights to minorities is compatible with the principle of equality.

The campaign asks whether Article 30 is "harmful to equality" and calls for a review of the constitutional provision. The poster argues that minority educational institutions enjoy exemptions from certain government regulations and are accorded preferential treatment, creating what it describes as a divided education system that conflicts with the constitutional ideals of equality and secularism.

Gautam Ravaria of the Bajrang Dal said that smaller minority communities, including Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Sikhs, often lack the resources or population base to establish and administer their own educational institutions, preventing them from effectively benefiting from Article 30. “This creates unequal access to the constitutional safeguards intended for minorities and have called for legal and policy reforms to establish a more uniform education system,” said Ravaria.

Article 30 guarantees religious and linguistic minorities the right to establish and administer educational institutions of their choice and prohibits the state from discriminating against such institutions while granting financial aid. Supporters of the provision maintain that it is essential for preserving the cultural and educational identity of minority communities and protecting India's pluralistic character.

Responding to calls for repealing Article 30, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) General Secretary JoJo Thomas defended the constitutional provision, stating that it reflects the nation's commitment to justice, equality, liberty, fraternity and pluralism.

"Article 30 is not a special privilege granted to a particular community. Rather, it is a constitutional guarantee to protect India's diversity and ensure that all sections of society can live with dignity. Democracy becomes stronger only when the rights of every community are protected," Thomas said.

He said minority educational institutions have made significant contributions to the country's educational development by providing quality education and opportunities to students across communities. He also noted that the Supreme Court has recognised the government's authority to regulate such institutions to maintain educational standards, lawful administration and transparency.

Thomas said constitutional debates were a legitimate part of democracy but should be grounded in facts and constitutional principles. He added that India's strength lies in its tradition of diverse faiths and cultures coexisting with mutual respect and asserted that Article 30 safeguards that constitutional vision while promoting justice, national unity and social harmony.

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