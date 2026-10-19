Happy Dussehra 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status And More To Share On Vijayadashami

Happy Dussehra 2026 | FPJ

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, will be celebrated on October 20, 2026, marking the victory of good over evil. The auspicious festival is a reminder to embrace truth, courage and positivity.

From heartfelt messages to meaningful wishes, here are 25+

Happy Dussehra 2026 greetings to share with your family, friends and loved ones.