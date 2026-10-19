 Happy Dussehra 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status And More To Share On Vijayadashami
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Happy Dussehra 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status And More To Share On Vijayadashami

Happy Dussehra 2026! Celebrate Vijayadashami on October 20 with 26 heartfelt wishes, messages and greetings that spread happiness, positivity, prosperity and the timeless message of good triumphing over evil.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 19, 2026, 07:37 PM IST
Happy Dussehra 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status And More To Share On Vijayadashami
Happy Dussehra 2026 | FPJ

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, will be celebrated on October 20, 2026, marking the victory of good over evil. The auspicious festival is a reminder to embrace truth, courage and positivity.

From heartfelt messages to meaningful wishes, here are 25+

Happy Dussehra 2026 greetings to share with your family, friends and loved ones.

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