Happy Dev Deepawali 2024: 25+ Messages, Wishes And Greetings For Shubh Dev Diwali

FPJ

Dev Deepawali, also popularly called Dev Diwali, is a holy festival celebrated by Hindus in India, particularly in Varanasi. Every year, it is observed on the 15th lunar day of the Kartik month in the Hindu calendar, along with Kartik Purnima. This event usually takes place 15 days after Diwali, in November or December according to the Gregorian calendar. An important victory in Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva's triumph over the demon Tripurasur, is celebrated on this day.

Dev Deepawali 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, November 15. The Purnima Tithi begins on November 15, 2024, at 06:19 AM and it ends on November 16, 2024, at 02:58 AM.

Happy Dev Deepawali 2024 heartfelt wishes, messages and greetings!

Happy Dev Deepawali | FPJ

Happy Dev Deepawali | FPJ

Happy Dev Deepawali | FPJ

Happy Dev Deepawali | FPJ

Happy Dev Deepawali | FPJ

Happy Dev Deepawali | FPJ

Happy Dev Deepawali | FPJ

Happy Dev Deepawali | FPJ

Happy Dev Deepawali | FPJ

Happy Dev Deepawali | FPJ

Happy Dev Deepawali | FPJ

Happy Dev Deepawali | FPJ

Happy Dev Deepawali | FPJ

Happy Dev Deepawali | FPJ

Happy Dev Deepawali | FPJ

Happy Dev Deepawali | FPJ

Happy Dev Deepawali | FPJ

Happy Dev Deepawali | FPJ

Happy Dev Deepawali | FPJ

Happy Dev Deepawali | FPJ

Happy Dev Deepawali | FPJ

Happy Dev Deepawali | FPJ

Happy Dev Deepawali | FPJ

Happy Dev Deepawali | FPJ

Happy Dev Deepawali | FPJ