Varanasi Ghats To Shine Brighter With Multicolour Lights & Fireworks On Dev Deepawali Occasion Today; Likely To Attract 8 Lakh Tourists

Varanasi will be illuminated today for Dev Deepawali | Freepik

Varanasi is set for a grand and majestic Dev Deepawali celebration on Monday, with 12 lakh earthen lamps illuminating the ghats of Kashi. Among these, one lakh lamps will be made from cow dung. The city and the ghats have been decorated with tricolour spiral lightings to add to the ethereal beauty of the place.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Preparations underway in Varanasi to celebrate 'Dev Deepawali' on November 27. (26.11) pic.twitter.com/ZTDUKWBHFs — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2023

Kashi likely to attract nearly 8 lakh tourists

More than 8 lakh tourists are expected to visit Kashi on the occasion of Dev Deepawali. Ambassadors, delegates and their families from 70 countries will visit Kashi to witness Dev Deepawali this time. This year, a series of 85 ghats on the northern bank of the Ganges will be adorned with 12 lakh lamps, while a total of more than 21 lakh lamps that will be lit on the ghats, ponds, and lakes of Kashi with public participation. Lamps will also illuminate the sand across the Ganga. Hotels, guesthouses, boats, and cruises are already booked for Dev Deepawali.

Tourists will enjoy the fireworks along with devotional songs

A laser show will also be organised at Chet Singh Ghat, which will bring to life the history of religion through historic monuments standing along the banks of Kashi's ghats for centuries. Tourists will also be able to enjoy the fireworks along with devotional songs to Lord Shiva on the sand across the Ganges. Moreover, Sri Kashi Vishwanath Temple is being adorned with 11 tonnes of flowers given by a devotee from Visakhapatnam. The laser show at Ganga Dwar will showcase the significance of Kashi and information related to the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor.

After the inauguration of the renovated Kashi Vishwanath Dham, there has been a record influx of tourists to the city. Tourists from all over the country and abroad come to witness the spectacular view of the ghats of Kashi. Along with decorations, the state government has also made elaborate security arrangements for the celebration of Dev Deepawali.

Security measures at ghats ahead of Dev Deepawali

Apart from decoration with rangoli, facade lights, and decorative lamps, security measures have been put in place for the safety of tourists. Drone flights have been completely restricted, and surveillance will be intensified on the district borders. Watchtowers will keep an eye on the ghats.

Given the large number of tourists, hospital beds have been reserved, and medical teams are on alert. Additionally, floating dividers will be placed in the Ganga. Boatmen have been instructed to accommodate designated tourists and wear life jackets. Eight NDRF teams, equipped with rescue tools, will be stationed at various ghats. A medical team with a 'water ambulance' will provide free treatment to devotees at different ghats.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to lead the VIP guests

Furthermore, water police personnel will be deployed in the Ganga. Traffic diversions and parking arrangements have been ensured to manage the anticipated heavy crowd of devotees and tourists. Under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, all the VIP guests will witness the unforgettable moments of Dev Deepawali. The guests will arrive at Namo Ghat from the airport in the afternoon. From there, they will embark on a cruise to capture the magnificent views of Dev Deepawali. The foreign dignitaries will also enjoy the laser show and fireworks.

Dashashwamedh Ghat's arti will be dedicated to Lord Ram

During the cruise, guests will savour the local cuisine of Kashi and the 'kulhad' tea. Along with spirituality, a glimpse of nationalism and socialism will also be seen during Dev Deepawali. The aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat will be dedicated to Ram Lalla, providing a glimpse of the upcoming Ram Temple. The replica of 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' is being finalised by Ganga Seva Nidhi at Dashashwamedh Ghat. The immortal brave warriors of India are also honoured with 'Bhagirath Shaurya Samman'.

Ghats will be adorned with paintings

Additionally, 21 archakas (priests) and 51 Dev Kanyas will perform the 'Maha Aarti' at Dashashwamedh Ghat, symbolising the message of women power. The ghats will also convey messages through paintings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, emphasizing the strength of women.

Furthermore, paintings depicting Guru Nanak Dev Ji will be exhibited during the celebration of the Prakash Utsav, marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Dev Deepawali significance

Dev Deepawali is celebrated 15 days after Diwali, there is a special Diwali celebration of the deities on Kartik Purnima. It is believed that to celebrate this festival, the gods descend from heaven in invisible form on the holy Ganga ghats of Kashi and pave the way for the salvation of the devotees participating in the 'Maha Aarti'. This festival is a unique aspect of the ancient culture of Kashi. The description of Dev Deepawali is found in the 'Shiv Purana', which narrates that when the demon Tripurasura began to oppress the deities and started killing them, Lord Vishnu killed this cruel demon on this day, and the deities celebrated Dev Deepawali. It is also believed that the King of Kashi initiated the tradition of lighting lamps on the ghats for his martyred soldiers.