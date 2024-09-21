Happy Daughter's Day 2024: Wishes, Quotes And Gift Ideas To Shower Love On Your Little One

Happy Daughter's Day 2024: Wishes, Gift Ideas And Quotes | FPJ

Daughter's Day, celebrated on September 22 in India, is observed as the day to appreciate their little daughter growing each day. Today, we celebrate Daughter's Day to honour the special connection between parents and their daughters, who bring a lot of happiness, affection, and satisfaction into their lives. If you want to send sincere messages to show how important she is to you, here are some heartfelt wishes for your cherished daughter.

Significance Of Daughter's Day

Daughter's Day in India is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of September each year to honour and appreciate the important role daughters play in families and society. It was introduced in 2007 by Indian social activist Ramchandra Siras to empower girls, promote their talents, raise awareness about ending violence against girls, and provide education.

The day aims to highlight the worth of girls and women, shedding light on their challenges and accomplishments. It has gained global recognition, with the United Nations designating it as an international celebration in 2015. National Daughters Day, observed on different dates around the world, serves as a reminder of gender disparities and the importance of providing girls with access to healthcare, education, and freedom from discrimination and violence. Families mark the day by spending quality time together, exchanging messages and gifts, and expressing gratitude and affection towards their daughters.

Gifts For Your Beloved

The most special gift would be time, care, trust, respect, and love for your daughter. But apart from that, a token of love can also be shown to our daughters through gifts on this special day of Daughter’s Day

Here are a few suggestions:

1. Jewellery

minimalist jewellery | Pinterest

2. Personalised Gift Hamper

Gift box | Pinterest

3. Make-up Kit

makeup kit for your daughter | Pinterest

4. Watches

Female watches | Pinterest

5. Personalised notes

Send them your unconditional love through letters | Pinterest

Here are some special wishes to share with your daughters on Daughter’s Day.

daughters day wishes | FPJ

daughters day wishes | FPJ

daughters day wishes | FPJ