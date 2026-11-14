 Happy Children's Day 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings And More To Share With Your Kids
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleHappy Children's Day 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings And More To Share With Your Kids

Happy Children's Day 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings And More To Share With Your Kids

Celebrate Children's Day 2026 on November 14 with heartfelt wishes, sweet messages and greetings. Share these thoughtful words to spread smiles, encourage young dreamers and make children feel special.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 07:53 AM IST
Happy Children's Day 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings And More To Share With Your Kids

Children's Day is celebrated across India every year on November 14 to honour the innocence, joy and boundless potential of children. The day also marks the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who was fondly known as Chacha Nehru for his affection towards children. As we celebrate Children's Day 2026 today, it is the perfect occasion to make little ones feel special with thoughtful words and warm wishes.

25+ Happy Children's Day wishes and more

Read Also
Happy Chhath Puja 2026: 25+ Chhati Maiya Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status And More To Share
Happy Chhath Puja 2026: 25+ Chhati Maiya Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status And More To Share
Read Also
Chhath Puja 2026 Wishes In Hindi: 25 + छठी मैया Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp Status...
Chhath Puja 2026 Wishes In Hindi: 25 + छठी मैया Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp Status...

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source