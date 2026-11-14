Happy Children's Day 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings And More To Share With Your Kids

Children's Day is celebrated across India every year on November 14 to honour the innocence, joy and boundless potential of children. The day also marks the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who was fondly known as Chacha Nehru for his affection towards children. As we celebrate Children's Day 2026 today, it is the perfect occasion to make little ones feel special with thoughtful words and warm wishes.



25+ Happy Children's Day wishes and more