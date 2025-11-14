Happy Children's Day 2025: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes & Greetings To Share With Your Kids

Children’s Day in India, celebrated every year on November 14, is a tribute to the nation’s young minds and their boundless potential. The day marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, who believed deeply in the power of education and the happiness of children. Schools, families, and communities come together to honour childhood, encourage creativity, and remind every child that they are the heartbeat of the nation’s future.

25+ Happy Children's Day wishes & quotes