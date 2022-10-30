Halloween 2022: 2 recipes to pair perfectly with your scary pumpkin and ghostly decoration at home

The three-day-long festival of Halloween has already begun. And while we celebrate this western festival with Trick or Treat and scary costumes, our food platter also demands something spooky. Match the theme of scary and spooky by making these special recipes with a twist at home to celebrate this Halloween.

Screaming spicy arrabiata:

Ingredients:

Pasta blanched - 200 grams, Garlic peeled - seven grams, Olive oil - 15 grams, Salt - two grams, Black Pepper - one grams, Oregano - half grams, Parmesan cheese - seven grams, Red sauce - 200 grams, Basil leaves - five grams, Fried basil - two grams, Chilli flakes - two grams, Red bell pepper - 10 grams, Yellow bellpepper - 10 grams, Capsicum - 10 grams, Yellow courgette- 5 grams, Broccoli - 10 grams, Green courgette- 5 grams, and two garlic bread.

Method:

For Sauce:

Start by heating the pan with oil and adding the vegetables to it, and later add the garlic and chilli flakes, and cook until the chilli flakes lose their spiciness. Later, add red sauce to it and add vegetable stock to it. Season the sauce with salt, crushed black pepper, and oregano.

For Pasta:

Boil the pasta in salty boiling water and add oil to it to prevent it getting stuck together. Keep tossing the boiled pasta into the sauce until all the pasta gets coated evenly. Finish the process by adding parmesan cheese and butter. Toast the garlic bread under the salamander and apply garlic butter to it. Garnish the pasta with parmesan cheese and chop parsley. Served with two pieces of garlic bread.

Death By Chocolate:

Ingredients:

One mud cake Portion, Chocolate sauce - 100 grams, Almonde crumble - 30 grams, Strawberrie - 10 grams, Red Current - 10 grams, Australian grapes - five grams, Whipping cream - 20 grams.

Method:

Start by cutting the mud cake in half. Pipe the bottom of the cake with the whipping cream and leave the top uncovered. Later, wrap the cake with the acetate sheet and secure it with tape. Arrange the apple crumble on the plate as shown in the images above. Finish it by garnishing the plate with cherries, mousse, and grapes. Make the chocolate sauce hot in the microwave. Finally, serve it with hot chocolate sauce.

Recipes by Rahul Khare, Corporate Executive Chef at The Finch