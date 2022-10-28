Looking for Halloween decorations? Here's are few easy DIY that will help to transform your space

Halloween is the perfect excuse to have fun, whether that means hosting a sophisticated dinner party, throwing a trick-or-treat costume party, having a horror movie marathon, or just enjoying your favourite candy. It’s also an ideal time to give your home decor a festive makeover.

These DIY Halloween decorations - whether you are an experienced crafter or an amateur — will transform your space without creating a hole in your wallet.

Material required: Leaves, Paint, Marker, Glue, Wine bottle, Spray paint, Candles, Google eyes, Veggies, Orange balloons, Rice, Tree branches, Vase, Bleach pen, Cloth napkins, Black paper, A pair of scissors, Double-sided tape.

Leaf ghosts: Children can assist with this easy DIY. Gather fallen leaves and paint them white. Let them dry and add eyes with a permanent marker. Use the ghosts to decorate a plain table runner or glue them to pumpkins.

Wine bottle candlesticks: An eerie flicker is a must at any Halloween gathering. Paint wine bottles with matte-black spray paint. Once dry, insert an orange taper candle in each opening.

Googly eye produce: Fruit and veggies like eggplant, broccoli, and kiwis, can easily become Halloween decor with the addition of plastic googly eyes (easily available in the market) - or simply stick a black button or paper roundels.

Halloween stress balls: Need fun Halloween decorations in a pinch? Use a black marker to decorate orange balloons with funny faces, fill them with rice, and you are all set.

Branch centrepiece: Just spray paint tree branches (preferably black to give it an eerie feel) with as many layers as you need so they are completely covered. Let them dry and place them in a vase. The best part? This Halloween-themed centrepiece is practically free since the materials come from your backyard or garden.

Bleach pen napkins: Wow your dinner guests with these hand-drawn napkins. Use a bleach pen to draw a spiderweb design on the front of cloth napkins. Let them sit for at least two hours and watch as the design turns completely white. Just rinse and dry the napkins before sticking them on the table.

Mouse-infested stairway: Print out mouse templates onto black paper, and cut them with scissors. Use double-sided tape to stick them to your staircase.

Read Also Give your dinner table a festive makeover with these easy hacks