Guru Purnima 2024: Dates, Timings, Significance And All You Need To Know

Guru Purnima 2024 |

Guru Purnima, celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Ashadha (June-July), holds immense significance in various cultures, particularly in Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism. In 2024, Guru Purnima falls on the 21st of July. This auspicious day is dedicated to honoring and expressing gratitude towards one's spiritual and academic mentors, known as gurus.

Date And Time Of Guru Purnima 2024

In 2024, July 21st is observed as Guru Purnima. The day will start at 5.57 a.m. on July 21 and end at 7.09 p.m. on the same day. In contrast, the Purnima Tithi timings are set for July 20 at 6 p.m. and July 21 at 3:47 p.m. For rituals, prayers, and paying respects to their gurus, devotees frequently rise early.

Read Also Guru Purnima Observed With Puja, Aarti and Pravachans in Mumbai City

Significance Of Guru Purnima

Honoring Gurus: Guru Purnima is primarily a day to acknowledge the role of gurus or teachers in one's life. Gurus are revered as those who dispel darkness (ignorance) and lead their disciples towards enlightenment.

Spiritual Renewal: It marks a time for spiritual seekers to reflect on their progress and seek blessings for spiritual growth and wisdom.

Traditions and Rituals: Devotees observe fasts, meditate, chant mantras, and offer prayers to their gurus. In some traditions, disciples also perform Guru Puja (ritual worship) to express their reverence.

History Of Guru Purnima

Ancient Roots: The tradition of honoring gurus dates back thousands of years in India. In ancient times, it was customary for disciples to reside with their gurus (gurukul system) and receive education in various fields including philosophy, arts, science, and spirituality.

Vedic Connection: The importance of gurus is rooted in the Vedas, ancient Hindu scriptures, which describe the relationship between a guru and a disciple as sacred and essential for spiritual growth.

Buddhist Influence: In Buddhism, Guru Purnima is celebrated to honor Lord Buddha, who gave his first sermon on this day at Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh, India. This event is also known as Dharma Chakra Pravartan Din.

Jain Tradition: Jains celebrate Guru Purnima to honor Lord Mahavira's first disciple, Gautam Swami, who achieved omniscience (kevala jnana) on this day.

Celebrations Around The World

India: In India, Guru Purnima is celebrated with great fervor. Disciples visit temples, ashrams, and spiritual centers to participate in rituals, discourses, and cultural programs dedicated to gurus.

Nepal and Bhutan: Countries with strong Buddhist influence also observe Guru Purnima, focusing on Lord Buddha's teachings and the importance of spiritual guidance.

Southeast Asia: In countries like Thailand and Myanmar, where Theravada Buddhism is practiced, devotees offer food, robes, and other necessities to monks as a mark of respect.

Read Also Guru Purnima 2023: 10 Facts You Must Know

Modern Relevance

Educational Institutions: Many schools, colleges, and universities organize events to honor teachers and professors, recognizing their role in shaping young minds.

Global Awareness: Guru Purnima has transcended cultural boundaries with celebrations held in various countries where Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain communities reside.

Online Celebrations: In the digital age, online platforms host discussions, webinars, and virtual gatherings where spiritual leaders and scholars share insights on the importance of gurus in contemporary life.