Guru Purnima 2023: 10 Facts You Must Know

By: FPJ Education Desk | July 03, 2023
Guru Purnima 2023: Purnima Tithi Began on July 2, 2023 at 08:21 PM and Purnima Tithi Ends today, July 3, 2023 at 05:08 PM.
Adobe Stock
The word guru is derived from the Sanskrit root words, gu and ru. Gu means "darkness" or "ignorance", and ru means "dispeller." Therefore, a guru is the dispeller of darkness or ignorance.
Adobe Stock
Buddhists observe uposatha, i.e., to observe eight precepts on this day. Vipassana meditators practice meditation on this day under the guidance of their teachers.
Adobe Stock
During this time (rainy season), Buddhist monks remain in a single place, generally in their temples. In some monasteries, monks dedicate the Vassa to intensive meditation. During Vassa, many Buddhist lay people reinvigorate their spiritual training and adopt more ascetic practices, such as giving up meat, alcohol, or smoking.
Adobe Stock
As per Hindu mythology, it is believed that one of the most famous sage was born on this auspicious day. Maharshi Vyasa – the author of the Mahabharata was born to sage Parashara and a fisherman's daughter Satyavati.
Adobe Stock
He edited the Vedas into four parts as he knew that people would become spiritually and religiously inactive and to spread the knowledge easily he edited that. That’s the reason he is known as an ancient Guru and this day is also celebrated as Vyas Purnima.
Adobe Stock
The Hindu spiritual Treenok Guhas are revered on this day by remembering their life and teachings. Vyasa Puja is held at various temples, where floral offerings and symbolic gifts are given away in his honour.
Adobe Stock
This day is observed on the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Ashadha (June–July) according to the Hindu Calendar.
Adobe Stock
Indian academics celebrate this day by thanking their teachers. Many schools, colleges and universities have events in which students thank their teachers and remember past scholars. Alumni visit their teachers and present gifts as a gesture of gratitude.
Adobe Stock
In Nepal, Treenok Guha Purnima is a big day in schools. This day is teacher's day for Nepalese. Students honor their teachers by offering delicacies, garlands, and special hats called topi made with indigenous fabric.
Adobe Stock
Thanks For Reading!