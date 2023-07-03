Guru Purnima 2023: 6 Famous Gurus From Indian Mythology

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 03, 2023
Guru Purnima (Poornima) is dedicated to offering respect to all spiritual and academic Gurus. It is observed on the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Ashadha (June–July) according to the Hindu Calendar. It is also known as Vyasa Purnima, for it marks the birthday of Veda Vyasa, the Sage who authored the Mahabharata and compiled the Vedas. This year, it falls on July 3
Rishi Ved Vyas: is said to have gifted humanity with a gigantic and everlasting storehouse of realism, spiritual knowledge, and philosophy in the form of the great epic Mahabharata, in which he also is an important character. Said to be the 18th incarnation of Lord Vishnu, he was born to Satyavati and Sage Prashar. Ved Vyas is also said to have documented all Vedic knowledge in the form of Puranas and Upanishads as well
Guru Dronacharya: was the Guru (Teacher) of the Kauravas and Pandavas in the epic Mahabharata, known for his skill in archery. Despite his reputation as a warrior and archer, Dronacharya was known for his humility and devotion to his students. He is often depicted as a wise and noble Teacher, who is respected and revered by his students
Guru Vashistha: is one of the seven celestial Rishis (sages) in Hindu Mythology and the Guru of Lord Rama in the Ramayana. In the Ramayana, Vashistha is depicted as a wise and powerful Sage, who is known for his knowledge of the Vedas (sacred texts of Hinduism)
Dattatreya: is a prominent figure in Hindu Mythology, and is considered to be an incarnation of the divine Trinity – Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh. He is known for his wisdom and knowledge and is revered as a Guru to many Sages and Saints
Guru Brihaspati: is the Guru of the Gods in Hindu Mythology. He is known for his wisdom and knowledge of the Vedas and is often depicted as a wise and noble Teacher. He is said to be the first person to recite the hymns of the Rigveda, one of the four sacred texts of Hinduism
Sage Valmiki: has a very prominent place in Indian Mythology as he is said to be the Author of the great Indian epic Ramayana. Besides, he was also the Teacher of Lord Ram’s sons Lav and Kush. The legend goes that he taught Ram’s sons the Ramayana, which was once narrated to him by the Sage Narad Muni. Ramayana is one of the few epics in history that is written in verse. Hence, it is also known as the Adikavya (first Poem) and the Author/Poet Valmiki is known as Adikavi (the first Poet)
