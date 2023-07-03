Guru Purnima 2023: 6 Famous Gurus From Indian Mythology

Sage Valmiki: has a very prominent place in Indian Mythology as he is said to be the Author of the great Indian epic Ramayana. Besides, he was also the Teacher of Lord Ram’s sons Lav and Kush. The legend goes that he taught Ram’s sons the Ramayana, which was once narrated to him by the Sage Narad Muni. Ramayana is one of the few epics in history that is written in verse. Hence, it is also known as the Adikavya (first Poem) and the Author/Poet Valmiki is known as Adikavi (the first Poet)