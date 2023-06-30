Doctors' Day 2023: 5 Great Doctors Of Ancient India That Are Still Being Referred By Medical Community

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 30, 2023
National Doctors' Day is celebrated across India on July 1 in memory of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal. He was born on July 1, 1882 and died on the same date in 1962
1. Atreya: was one of the earliest known doctors in ancient India. He is known as the father of scientific medicine and is believed to have lived around 800 BCE. Atreya was a proponent of Ayurveda, the traditional Indian system of medicine. He wrote the 'Atreya Samhita', which is considered to be one of the oldest and most important texts on Ayurveda
2. Sushruta: was a physician and surgeon who lived around 600 BCE. He is known for his contributions to the field of surgery, particularly in the areas of plastic surgery and cataract surgery. He is known as the 'Father Of Plastic Surgery'. Sushruta wrote the 'Sushruta Samhita', which is still used as a reference by modern-day surgeons
3. Charaka: was a physician who lived around 300 BCE. He is known for his contributions to the field of Ayurveda and for writing the 'Charaka Samhita', which is still considered to be one of the most important texts on Ayurveda
4. Vagbhata: was a physician who lived around 600 CE. He is known for his contributions to the field of Ayurveda and for writing the 'Ashtanga Hridaya', which is considered to be one of the most comprehensive texts on Ayurveda
5. Madhavacharya: was a physician who lived around 700 CE. He is known for his contributions to the field of Ayurveda and for writing the 'Madhava Nidanam', which is considered to be one of the most important texts on the diagnosis of diseases in Ayurveda
