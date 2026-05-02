Gujarat Titans Celebrates Gujarat Diwas; Shubman Gill, Siraj Dons 700-Year-Old Heritage Shirts; Feasts On 'Khaman-Dhokla' | Instagram @gujarat_titans

The Gujarat Titans marked Gujarat Day with a vibrant and culturally rich team dinner on Friday evening. Players, team owners, support staff and management came together to celebrate the state’s heritage, turning the occasion into more than just a gathering; it became a tribute to Gujarat’s legacy.

Leading the celebrations were stars like Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj, who were seen donning specially crafted Tangaliya shirts with other teammates. These traditional handwoven garments, known for their intricate bead-like patterns often described as “pearls on cloth,” instantly became the highlight of the evening.

Tangaliya weaving, a 700-year-old craft originating from the Dangashiya community, carries deep cultural significance. Traditionally worn during special occasions, the textile reflects Gujarat’s storytelling heritage, resilience, and artistry passed down through generations. In recent years, the craft has even found global recognition, with appearances in international projects, including being worn by Hollywood star Brad Pitt in an upcoming Formula 1-based film.

Adding to the festive spirit, the team indulged in authentic Gujarati cuisine, with favourites like Khaman Dhokla served at the dinner. The evening also featured traditional elements such as Garba and themed décor, allowing players to immerse themselves in the culture while strengthening team bonding.

Blending sport with tradition, the Gujarat Titans’ Gujarat Diwas celebration stood out as a heartfelt nod to the state’s rich cultural roots, showcasing how heritage and modern cricket can come together seamlessly.