Gossip: A bit of art and Fashion

Fancy footwear

Happy indeed was shoe sculptor Payal Kothari who launched her Veruschka shoe lab within Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop on 13th Road, off Linking Road, Khar. Launched was a new signature collection of festive footwear plus a capsule collection in collaboration with celebrity stylist Namita Alexander.

Seen across the store space were some of the shoe sculptors’ classics that have made headlines from fashion runways and premier exhibitions across the country.

Also seen was Payal’s dear friend Tanishaa Mukerji who stepped in wearing beautiful boots from Veruschka, of course! A special guest that evening was Diana Penty looking lovely in a Sameer Madan ensemble along with Veruschka x Namita shoes. The talk was that the shoe lab will enable customers to create personalized footwear.

Look out for The Perfect Look!

They make you look what you can only fathom. They work behind the scenes. You don’t know them but you love what they do. Coming up is reality show ‘The Perfect Look’ that dares these artists to express themselves in a competition and win a chance to be part of the next Infuze — fashion, music and art event. ‘

The Perfect Look’ is all about the backstage that goes into every fashion show or visual content production with models or actors. It showcases skills in four categories: hair, make-up, stylist/designer and model.