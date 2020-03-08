Gossip: A bit of art and Fashion

Fancy footwear
Happy indeed was shoe sculptor Payal Kothari who launched her Veruschka shoe lab within Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop on 13th Road, off Linking Road, Khar. Launched was a new signature collection of festive footwear plus a capsule collection in collaboration with celebrity stylist Namita Alexander.
Seen across the store space were some of the shoe sculptors’ classics that have made headlines from fashion runways and premier exhibitions across the country.
Also seen was Payal’s dear friend Tanishaa Mukerji who stepped in wearing beautiful boots from Veruschka, of course! A special guest that evening was Diana Penty looking lovely in a Sameer Madan ensemble along with Veruschka x Namita shoes. The talk was that the shoe lab will enable customers to create personalized footwear.
Look out for The Perfect Look!
They make you look what you can only fathom. They work behind the scenes. You don’t know them but you love what they do. Coming up is reality show ‘The Perfect Look’ that dares these artists to express themselves in a competition and win a chance to be part of the next Infuze — fashion, music and art event. ‘
The Perfect Look’ is all about the backstage that goes into every fashion show or visual content production with models or actors. It showcases skills in four categories: hair, make-up, stylist/designer and model.
Artists from each category will perform tasks to clear the audition and make it to the top six, finalists will form six teams of four to try and achieve ‘The Perfect Look’ each time.
Teams reshuffle after elimination until the last one is standing from each category. ‘The Perfect Look’ is conceptualised by Nisha Haraale, founder and CEO of Niche Entertainments and will be judged by fashion gurus.
Yesterday, today, tomorrow
Mother-daughter duo Kalpana Shah and Sanjana Shah were all aglow as their Tao art Gallery celebrated its 20th anniversary with a show titled ‘A Tapestry of Time’. Sangita Jindal, who urged Kalpana to start the art gallery, was the chosen one to inaugurate the exhibition.
Everyone admired Kalpana Shah, art gallery founder, artist, art collector and connoisseur whose passion has made Tao what it is today.
Speaking straight from the heart was Sanjana who said we are all born to connect, create and convey, looking back there is nostalgia, looking forward there is anticipation, but today there is only gratitude.
Classy and classic
Woman of style and substance Gauri Khan always does things in a classy and classic way. Like she did at her Gauri Khan Designs in Juhu as she celebrated 25 years of Maison & Objet, Paris along with French Consul General Sonia Barbry, Caroline Biros and Raj Anand of Maison & Objet, the international show for creative lifestyle and audacious interior design.
Guests gushed at the sheer splendour at the sprawling store as they partook of delightful drinks and tasty bites. The creative blend of materials, crafts, art and avant garde designs by Ashiesh Shah, Amrish Patel & Darshan Soni, Little Shilpa, Rooshad Shroff, Shitij Dogra and Bandana Jain was what they witnessed.
Event partners Pritesh Modi and Akshay Adhalrao of Vita Moderna, Yogesh Chaudhary of Jaipur Rugs and Vivek Talwar of Nitco Tiles also displayed some striking pieces. And the wonderful whirl of women included Sussanne Khan, Neelam Soni, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan. Of course, there were men, too, like Shah Rukh Khan!
