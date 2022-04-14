Good Friday 2022: Know date, history, significance and traditions

Good Friday commemorates the day Jesus Christ was crucified at the Hill of Calvary, where he subsequently died. According to the Paschal Triduum, it is observed during the holy week and falls on the Friday before Easter Sunday. It’s also known as Holy Friday and Black Friday, among other names.

According to the Bible, Jesus Christ was flogged and was forced to carry the cross on which he was crucified. Every year, Christians honour his suffering by observing Good Friday.



Christians around the world commemorate Good Friday on the Friday that falls before Easter Sunday.

This year, Good Friday is marked on the calendar on April 15. Good Friday happens during the Holy Week and in many countries, Good Friday is a national holiday. Special masses and programmes are organized in churches around the globe on this day.

Importance

Following the Synoptic Gospels (Matthew, Mark, and Luke), the mainstream of Christian tradition has held that Jesus’ last meal with his disciples on the evening before his Crucifixion was a Passover seder. That would place the date on which Jesus died on 15 Nisan of the Jewish calendar, or on the first day (starting at sundown) of Passover.

According to the Gregorian (Western) calendar, that date would be April 7. (The Gospel According to John, in contrast, holds that Passover had not yet begun when Jesus’ final meal was held, which would place the date of Jesus’ death on 14 Nisan.)

Christians, however, do not commemorate that fixed date. Instead, they follow the apparently flexible date of the Passover—which conforms to the Jewish lunisolar calendar rather than the Gregorian solar calendar—by relating the Last Supper to the seder.

Although that assumption is problematic, the dating of both Good Friday and Easter has proceeded on that basis. Thus, Good Friday falls between March 20, the first possible date for Passover, and April 23, with Easter falling two days later.



The liturgical celebration of Good Friday has undergone various changes over the centuries. In the Roman Catholic Church the mass is not celebrated on Good Friday, though a liturgy is performed.

Beginning in the Middle Ages, only the officiating priest took Holy Communion, which was consecrated in the Maundy Thursday mass; laypeople have also communed on Good Friday since 1955.

The liturgy of Good Friday consists of the reading of the Gospel Passion narrative, the adoration of the cross, and Communion.

In the 17th century, following an earthquake in Peru, the Three Hour Service, a prayerful meditation on Jesus’ “Seven Last Words on the Cross,” was introduced to the Catholic liturgy by the Jesuits. It takes place between noon and 3 PM. Similar services occur in the Eastern Orthodox tradition, where no Communion is celebrated on Good Friday.

Many Christians around the world practice fasting on this day. In some places around the world, like the Philippines, Italy and Spain, processions are carried out, commemorating the death of Jesus.

Some people believe that Good Friday stems from the words “God’s Friday”. Others interpret “good” as “holy”. This day is also known as Black Friday or Sorrowful Friday.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Christian community observes Good Friday via online services

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 04:37 PM IST