Get The Best Deals: Google Introduces 'Cheapest Time to Book' Travel Tool

Good news for all travellers! Now you can travel with happy pockets using Google's latest feature for its travel services users.

The new tool, called the 'cheapest time to book' option, empowers travellers to identify the most economical period for booking flights to specific destinations. While users could previously access historical pricing data for particular destinations, this new functionality goes a step further by indicating precisely when the best time is to secure those low fares.

This feature's effectiveness depends on the availability of a sufficient volume of historical pricing data for a given destination. There's also the possibility that the optimal window for booking may have already passed. To ensure accuracy, the historical data comparison involves using the same starting point, destination, and airline.

An important aspect of Google's approach is the implementation of a badge system. This badge serves as an indicator of whether Google anticipates any further decrease in the fare. Google is all set to offer travellers a comprehensive toolkit for making well-informed decisions about their flight bookings.

Is it a new feature?

Although this might seem like a new addition from Google, similar features are already offered by other platforms like Kayak, Hopper, and Skyscanner.

Google's version, however, offers more refined insights, leveraging past trends to help travelers decide whether it's prudent to make a booking immediately or wait for potential price drops.

So now, get ready to book those tickets that you were waiting, as soon as you see a price drop!

