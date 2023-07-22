Passport Milestone: Indians Can Now Visit 57 Countries Without A Visa; Check List

By: FPJ Bureau | July 22, 2023
The Indian passport ranking in the Henley Passport Index 2023 has improved in ranking to have 80th rank and allows the Indians visa-free entry to 57 destinations
However, Indian citizens require a visa to enter 177 destinations around the world such as China, Japan, Russia, the United States and the entire European Union
In addition, the Indian passport holders get visa-free entry and visa on arrival in countries like Indonesia, Thailand and Rwanda. Here are 57 countries that offer either visa-free entry or visa-on-arrival to Indians
OCEANIA: Cook Islands, Fiji, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Niue, Palau Islands, Samoa, Tuvalu and Vanuatu
MIDDLE EAST: Iran, Jordan, Oman and Qatar
ASIA: Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Laos, Macao (SAR China), Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Timor-Leste
CARIBBEAN: Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines,Trinidad and Tobago
AFRICA: Burundi, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia and Zimbabwe
SOUTH AMERICA: Bolivia and El Salvador
Thanks For Reading!