7 Oldest Asian Countries Perfect For History Buffs

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 17, 2023
India is renowned for its ancient history and diverse cultural heritage. The country is home to the oldest civilizations in the world, including the Indus Valley Civilization. Explore the ancient cave temples of Ajanta and Ellora, Sun Temple, Palaces and many more historic sites across the country
China with a history spanning over 5,000 years offers an incredible wealth of historical sites and landmarks. From the Great Wall of China to the Terracotta Army, the Forbidden City to the ancient city of Xi'an, there are numerous ancient sites and artifacts that showcase China's ancient civilizations
Iran, formerly known as Persia, has a long and rich history that dates back thousands of years. It was the center of the mighty Persian Empire, and you can visit ancient cities like Persepolis, the ruins of Pasargadae, and the stunning mosques and palaces of Isfahan
Japan has a fascinating history that blends ancient traditions with modern innovation. Explore historic sites such as Kyoto's temples, the ancient capital of Nara, and the samurai castles of Himeji and Matsumoto. Don't miss a visit to Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which bear witness to the tragic events of World War II
Turkey is a country that spans across Europe and Asia. The country has a has a history that encompasses various civilizations, including the Hittites, Greeks, Romans, Byzantines, and Ottomans. Visit Istanbul's Hagia Sophia and Topkapi Palace, the ancient city of Ephesus, and the fairy-tale landscapes of Cappadocia, all of which showcase Turkey's rich historical legacy
Iraq, located in the cradle of civilization is home to ancient Mesopotamia, often referred to as the 'birthplace of civilization.' Explore the ruins of Babylon, the ancient city of Ur, archaeological sites of Nineveh and Nimrud, which offer insights into the fascinating history of the region
Cambodia a Southeast Asian nation has a fascinating ancient history, primarily centered around the Khmer Empire, which thrived between the 9th and 15th centuries. Make sure to visit those temples and palaces
Thanks For Reading!