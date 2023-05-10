Get ready to raise a toast: The Cocktail Festival returns with 15 days of free drinks in Mumbai

Picture for representation | File

Mumbaikars, get ready and grab your Cocktail Passport to witness the Cocktail Festival of your dreams. The second edition of The Cocktail Festival, a 15-day-long cocktail festival, will be held from May 15 to 30, 2023, where you can try the most exciting cocktails.

This World Cocktail Day, enjoy a curated range of classic and original cocktails, served by some of the most popular and award-winning bartenders in town.

You can try the most exciting cocktails for free at the Top 10 bars in Mumbai: Native Bombay, Butterfly High, Silly, Nara Thai Colaba, Bombay Cartel, Cafe Calma (The Shalimar Hotel), The Little Easy, The Tanjore Tiffin Room, Some Place Else, and Seesaw.

The Cocktail Festival kicks off with the Cocktail Weekender—a night filled with fresh cocktails, great tunes, and delicious bites!

Book your ticket to the Cocktail Festival from the Insider.

Cocktail Festival

Grab your Cocktail Passport to enjoy 10 free cocktails for only Rs 999

Enjoy the promotional menu at the top 10 bars in Mumbai from May 15–30, 2023.

Redeem 1 free drink at each partner bar with the Cocktail Passport

Cocktail Weekender

The Cocktail Weekender is a night of drinks, music, and food

Venue: Cafe Panama on May 12, 2023.

The Cocktail Passport gives buyers free entry to the Cocktail Weekender.