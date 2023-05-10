 Get ready to raise a toast: The Cocktail Festival returns with 15 days of free drinks in Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleGet ready to raise a toast: The Cocktail Festival returns with 15 days of free drinks in Mumbai

Get ready to raise a toast: The Cocktail Festival returns with 15 days of free drinks in Mumbai

This World Cocktail Day, enjoy a curated range of classic and original cocktails, served by some of the most popular and award-winning bartenders in town.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 07:42 PM IST
article-image
Picture for representation | File

Mumbaikars, get ready and grab your Cocktail Passport to witness the Cocktail Festival of your dreams. The second edition of The Cocktail Festival, a 15-day-long cocktail festival, will be held from May 15 to 30, 2023, where you can try the most exciting cocktails.

This World Cocktail Day, enjoy a curated range of classic and original cocktails, served by some of the most popular and award-winning bartenders in town.

You can try the most exciting cocktails for free at the Top 10 bars in Mumbai: Native Bombay, Butterfly High, Silly, Nara Thai Colaba, Bombay Cartel, Cafe Calma (The Shalimar Hotel), The Little Easy, The Tanjore Tiffin Room, Some Place Else, and Seesaw.

The Cocktail Festival kicks off with the Cocktail Weekender—a night filled with fresh cocktails, great tunes, and delicious bites! 

Details

Book your ticket to the Cocktail Festival from the Insider.

Cocktail Festival

  • Grab your Cocktail Passport to enjoy 10 free cocktails for only Rs 999

  • Enjoy the promotional menu at the top 10 bars in Mumbai from May 15–30, 2023.

  • Redeem 1 free drink at each partner bar with the Cocktail Passport

Cocktail Weekender

  • The Cocktail Weekender is a night of drinks, music, and food 

  • Venue: Cafe Panama on May 12, 2023.

  • The Cocktail Passport gives buyers free entry to the Cocktail Weekender.

Read Also
Mumbai-based artist Srushti Rao’s new art show exhibits paintings inspired by the dynamics of...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Get ready to raise a toast: The Cocktail Festival returns with 15 days of free drinks in Mumbai

Get ready to raise a toast: The Cocktail Festival returns with 15 days of free drinks in Mumbai

Vyloppilli Sreedhara Menon Birth Anniversary: Know about the great Malayali poet

Vyloppilli Sreedhara Menon Birth Anniversary: Know about the great Malayali poet

Move over Quinoa! 7 Desi superfoods that surpass foreign options in taste and nutrition

Move over Quinoa! 7 Desi superfoods that surpass foreign options in taste and nutrition

Mother's Day 2023: 8 restaurants offering customised menus for making the day special in Mumbai

Mother's Day 2023: 8 restaurants offering customised menus for making the day special in Mumbai

7 times Adipurush actress Kriti Sanon slayed like a queen in ethnic outfits

7 times Adipurush actress Kriti Sanon slayed like a queen in ethnic outfits