Get Garba Ready With These 5 Trendy Makeup Looks For Navratri

When it comes to Garba nights, it’s not just about swirling in your prettiest chaniya choli; your makeup also deserves to shine as bright as the festive lights. Navratri is the perfect excuse to experiment with bold colours, sparkly eyes, and playful beauty trends that match the high-energy vibe of Garba.

Whether you’re dancing till dawn or just vibing with the beats, here are 5 fun and trendy Navratri makeup looks to try this season:

Shimmery Eyes With Bold Lips

Pair glittery eyeshadows in gold, bronze, or copper with a striking red or wine lipstick. Add winged eyeliner and lots of mascara for drama. Pro tip: Keep the rest of your face minimal to balance the shine.

Colour Pop Eyeliner

Step away from classic black! Try neon green, cobalt blue, or even pink eyeliner to match your lehenga. It instantly makes your look festive and fun while keeping the eyes the star of the show.

Dewy Goddess Glow

If you love subtle glam, go for fresh, glowing skin with highlighter on your cheekbones, nose, and brow bone. Pair it with nude glossy lips and soft peach blush for that radiant, lit-from-within vibe.

Smokey Eyes With Nude Lips

For a sultry evening Garba look, opt for classic smokey eyes in shades of black, grey, or deep brown. Balance it with nude matte lips so your eyes do all the talking while you twirl through the night.

Glitter & Gems Play

Navratri is all about going OTT, so why not stick tiny bindis, rhinestones, or gems around your eyes? Pair it with holographic glitter eyeshadow for a show-stopping, Insta-worthy look that will sparkle under the lights.

Pro Tip: Always set your makeup with a good setting spray as Garba nights are long, sweaty, and full of dancing, and you don’t want your glam melting away!