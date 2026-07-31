German DJ Adam Port Set To Make Three-City India Tour This November; Early Bird Tickets Sold Out Already | Know Date, Venue & How To Book |

Electronic music fans in India have another major international tour to look forward to. Following the massive success of Keinemusik's sold-out India debut, acclaimed German DJ and producer Adam Port is set to return with a dedicated three-city India tour this November. Organised by Sunburn, the tour will bring the globally celebrated artist to Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru, promising three nights of his signature deep house, techno and Afro-house sound.

A founding member of the Berlin-based Keinemusik collective, Adam Port has become one of the biggest names in the global electronic music scene. His live performances are known for their hypnotic rhythms, melodic soundscapes and energetic atmosphere, making him a festival favourite across the world.

Fans attending the concerts can expect to hear some of his biggest hits, including Move, Positions, Be The One, Say What, Thandaza, Muyè and Confusion, along with popular remixes such as Houdini (Adam Port Mix), Your Voice (Adam Port Remix) and Senhor Doutor (Adam Port Edit).

The excitement for the tour has already translated into strong ticket demand. Early bird tickets for the Kolkata show were snapped up within a short time, highlighting the growing popularity of Adam Port and the Keinemusik sound among Indian audiences.

Adam Port India Tour 2026: Dates & Venues

November 13 – Delhi

November 14 – Kolkata

November 15 – Bengaluru

How To Book Tickets

The pre-sale began on July 29, while general ticket sales opened on July 30. Tickets for all three shows are available exclusively on BookMyShow, subject to availability.

Adam Port's return marks another milestone for India's thriving electronic music scene, with the three-city tour expected to draw thousands of fans eager to experience one of dance music's most influential artists live.