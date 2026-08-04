'Gen Z Kuch Bhi Karte Hai': Internet Roasts Couple's Viral 'Purple Haldi' Instead Of Traditional Yellow, Calls Them 'Thanos'

Indian weddings are no strangers to creative twists, but one couple's colourful take on a beloved pre-wedding ritual has left the internet divided. While themed haldi ceremonies have become increasingly popular, Aaditya and Mansi's decision to ditch the traditional yellow for an all-purple celebration has sparked a wave of memes, jokes, and debate across social media.

Couple gives haldi ceremony a purple makeover

On July 31, content creator Aaliyah shared an Instagram video from the pre-wedding festivities of her friends Aaditya and Mansi. Instead of the familiar turmeric-yellow paste that defines a traditional haldi ceremony, the couple surprised guests by covering each other in a lavender-purple paste.

The clip went viral and amassed millions of views within days, with social media users reacting to the unusual twist on one of India's oldest wedding traditions.

Check out the video below:

Traditionally, the haldi ceremony revolves around applying a paste made primarily from turmeric to the bride and groom. The ritual is believed to symbolise purity, prosperity, protection, and fresh beginnings before marriage, with the bright yellow colour becoming an inseparable part of the ceremony.

Aaditya and Mansi, however, chose to give the ritual a modern makeover by replacing the signature yellow with shades of purple, instantly turning their celebration into a talking point online.

Internet has mixed reactions

While some users appreciated the fresh aesthetic, many weren't convinced by the unconventional idea and flooded the comments section with witty remarks.

One user joked, "Ye GenZ log kuch bhi karte rehte hai yaar 😂." Another compared the couple to Marvel's famous villain, writing, "Vo sab to theek hai pr inko Thanos kyu bana diya!" and "Thanos ke baraati!" "Skincare disguised as ritual 💀," another user stated.

Others questioned whether the ceremony could still be called a haldi at all. Comments included: "Haldi colour ki wjh se haldi bola jta h wtf is purple haldi?" "If it's not Haldi then change the ceremony name too.. #senseless," and "Issko haldi rasm nahi purpli rasm bolo fr …😂🤣🤣🤣😂."

However, not everyone criticised the celebration. Several users admired the dreamy colour palette and praised the couple for trying something different. "Lavender haldi before GTA 7 is wild," expressed one. Meanwhile, another said, "This isn't a haldi, it's an experience."

Other positive comments included: "Imagine this with a sunset... unreal," "This is giving billionaire wedding vibes," and "This is why Indian weddings are unmatched."