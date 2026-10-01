Gandhi Jayanti 2026: 25+ Mahatma Gandhi Quotes, Wishes, Messages And More To Share

Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year on October 2 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, whose principles of truth, non-violence and simplicity continue to inspire generations. As the nation remembers his enduring legacy, here are some meaningful quotes, wishes and messages to share with loved ones and reflect on the values he stood for.
25+ Gandhi Jayanti quotes and wishes
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