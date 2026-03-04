 Gallery FPH: Madanlal Kitavat Brings Nature To Life At Mumbai Exhibition
Gallery FPH: Madanlal Kitavat Brings Nature To Life At Mumbai Exhibition

Madanlal Kitavat’s solo exhibition at Gallery FPH, Nariman Point, Mumbai, runs from March 1–15, 2026. Featuring nature-inspired landscapes, female figures, and modern art, the self-taught artist credits his daughter’s encouragement for pursuing painting in 2009. Kitavat, who began with pencil sketches before moving to oils and acrylics, invites all art lovers to experience his work.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 06:49 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai’s art scene is buzzing as artist Madanlal Kitavat unveils his latest solo exhibition at Gallery FPH, Nariman Point, running from March 1 to March 15, 2026. The show is a vibrant celebration of nature, featuring lush landscapes, thought-provoking female art, and a dash of modern artistic flair.

Kitavat’s journey into the world of art is as inspiring as the canvases he creates. "I have created paintings depicting natural scenes, female topics, and modern art," he shares. His works radiate a sense of tranquillity, drawing viewers into serene, colourful environments that seem to breathe with life.

article-image

Surprisingly, Kitavat didn’t always see himself as an artist. “I was good at drawing when I was in school. After completing my studies, I joined my father's jewellery business. I worked there for many years,” he recalls.

It was only after his sons took over the family business that a gentle nudge from his daughter changed his path. “One day, my daughter inspired me, saying, ‘Dad, your drawing is so good, so you should start painting.’ Since then, I started painting in 2009. I didn’t go to any drawing school. Drawing is a gift from God.”

Kitavat’s artistic evolution began with pencil drawings and gradually expanded to oil and acrylic paints. Despite his growing acclaim, he remains humble about the profession: “I prioritise painting as a hobby. Only if someone has a well-known name in the field of painting would I advise them to pursue painting as a profession.”

article-image

Now hosting his fourth exhibition, Kitavat warmly invites art lovers to experience his work in person. “If you are interested, please come and see it; you are most welcome,” he says.

More exhibition details:

Where: Gallery FPH, Free Press House, Nariman Point, Mumbai

When: March 1 to March 15, 2026

