 Gallery FPH: Inside Kamlakar Dixit’s Quiet World Of Flowers, Greenery & Watercolours
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Gallery FPH: Inside Kamlakar Dixit’s Quiet World Of Flowers, Greenery & Watercolours

Artist Kamlakar Dixit is presenting ‘Purity In Watercolours’ at Gallery FPH, from September 5 to 15. The exhibition features around 60 works inspired by flowers, trees, greenery and Indian landscapes. A self-taught artist, the 75-year-old returned to painting after retirement, drawing on photographs from his travels across India to create watercolour works that invite viewers to pause and relax.

Aanchal CUpdated: Wednesday, September 02, 2026, 06:23 PM IST
Gallery FPH: Inside Kamlakar Dixit’s Quiet World Of Flowers, Greenery & Watercolours

Sometimes, a painting doesn't need to be loud to hold your attention. A flower, a tree or a familiar landscape can be enough to slow you down for a moment. That quiet connection with nature sits at the heart of Kamlakar Dixit's upcoming exhibition, ‘Purity In Watercolours’, at Gallery FPH in Nariman Point.

Running from September 5 to September 15, the exhibition brings together approximately 60 paintings, largely inspired by flowers, trees, greenery and landscapes.

A journey that began decades ago

Dixit's relationship with watercolours began nearly four decades ago, although his professional responsibilities left little room to pursue art seriously. After retiring from his career as a Deputy General Manager at a corporate organisation, he returned to painting around 10–12 years ago, initially simply as a hobby.

Now 75, Dixit describes himself as a self-taught artist, saying his interest in painting was something that had always been within him.

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“My watercolour journey started long back, about 40 years ago. But in between, I was working and was very busy. After retirement, I started painting again, mainly for my own pleasure.”

His artistic journey has also included experiments with oil and acrylic, but watercolour eventually became his preferred medium. For Dixit, its difficulty is part of its charm.

“Watercolour is a very difficult medium, but it also gives you a lot of pleasure. For me, painting is about enjoying the process.”

Nature, as he sees it

The paintings in the exhibition aren't drawn purely from imagination. Dixit travels extensively across India and uses photographs of places, flowers and landscapes as references for his work.

From those images, he recreates scenes through painstaking watercolour work, often focusing on small details rather than broad, sweeping strokes. The result is an intimate interpretation of places and natural elements he has encountered during his travels.

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Dixit isn't particularly interested in making art that needs lengthy explanations. Instead, he wants viewers to experience something immediately — whether that's calm, familiarity or simply pleasure.

“After seeing my painting, one should feel satisfied or relaxed. You should get some pleasure out of it. That is why I choose landscapes, flowers and things that people can connect with.”

‘Purity In Watercolours’ ultimately reflects an artist painting on his own terms, not chasing trends, but following a lifelong fascination with the natural world and the simple joy of putting it on paper.

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Other details:

Where: Gallery FPH, Free Press House, Nariman Point, Mumbai

When: September 1 to September 15, 2026

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