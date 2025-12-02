Gallery FPH: Deepak Patil Brings His Timeless Realism To A Solo Exhibition In Mumbai

There are very few artists who truly make art come alive, and Deepak B. Patil is unmistakably one of them. Renowned for his striking realism and evocative landscapes, Patil returns to Mumbai’s art circuit with a compelling solo exhibition at Gallery FPH, Free Press House, Nariman Point. Running from December 1 to December 15, the showcase reflects decades of his artistic journey, where precision, emotion, and life experiences blend into immersive landscapes and rich cultural narratives.

A fresh lens on realism and nature

Walking into the exhibition, visitors encounter Patil's signature realism, featuring lush Himalayan vistas, serene riverscapes, and vibrant desert scenes, each created with microscopic detailing. His command over oil, acrylic, watercolour, and mixed media allows him to capture the textures of mountains, the warmth of Rajasthan's golden sands, and the spiritual hush of nature.

Patil explains, "Since 2007, I have dedicated myself full-time to painting. My watercolour and sand paintings especially connect deeply with art lovers."

'I try to bring that beauty onto my canvas'

This showcase highlights Patil's mastery across mediums. His Rajasthani works stand out for their cultural depth, capturing local folklore, architecture, and everyday life through gentle washes of colour and layered textures. On the other hand, his Himalayan landscapes, painted with immense precision, reflect tranquillity, sharp natural contrasts, and a spiritual connection to the mountains.

Patil's mixed-media works further push boundaries, blending techniques to create atmospheres that feel both hyperrealistic and dreamlike. "Wherever I travel, I paint on the spot. Whether it’s Manali, Rajasthan, or Jaisalmer—I try to bring that beauty onto my canvas,” Patil states.

A journey rooted in practice and passion

A graduate of Raheja School of Art (1998), Patil first built a strong career in animation. He contributed to landmark projects including Hanuman, Sherlock Holmes, and Pagalpanti and worked with major studios like Silvertoon, Crest, Illusion, and Escotun.

He later shifted fully to fine art, guided by stalwarts like Vasudeo Kamath and Vijay Achrekar during his landscape study tours with the Art Society of India and Sanskar Bharati.

His global recognition includes winning first place and a gold medal for India at the 2019 Olympia Art International Competition in Composition and Landscape. Apart from being an artist, Patil also serves as the President of The Art Society Of India.

Must-visit!

This edition of Gallery FPH brings something different, something you should definitely come and experience. As the artist himself adds, "I want people to come and experience the places I’ve lived and loved."

Exhibition details:

When: December 1st to december 15th 2025 | 11 AM to 7 PM

Where: Free Press House, Free Press Journal Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai