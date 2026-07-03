From Spain To Thailand: Best Food Festivals In Mumbai This Weekend

Mumbai's weekend calendar is looking especially delicious. Whether you're craving authentic Thai curries, Spanish tapas, a lavish Sunday brunch or an immersive culinary storytelling experience, the city has something for every kind of foodie. From cultural dining events to vibrant international food festivals, here's where you should be heading if great food is at the top of your weekend plans.

The Sahib's Table

History meets fine dining at The Sahib Room & Kipling Bar as the restaurant celebrates its first anniversary with the debut edition of The Sahib's Table. The evening features celebrated food historian Anoothi Vishal, who will share fascinating stories about 19th-century Lucknow while guests enjoy a specially curated five-course Awadhi-inspired meal paired with signature cocktails.

When: July 4 | 7 PM

Where: The St. Regis Mumbai

Cost: ₹7,720 onwards

Aromas of Thailand

Dreaming of Phuket without leaving Mumbai? JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu is bringing Thailand's coastal flavours to the city with a special showcase by Guest Chef Tim. Expect vibrant live stations serving Som Tum, satay, curries, mango sticky rice, rice paper rolls, grilled delicacies and more, recreating an authentic Thai dining experience.

When: July 3 to July 5 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Lotus Cafe, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

Cost: ₹1,770 onwards

Escape To Spain

Solaire is transforming into a slice of Spain with this immersive food festival. Alongside authentic Spanish cuisine, guests can enjoy refreshing sangrias, Mediterranean-inspired décor, live entertainment and flamenco-style vibes that promise a lively evening filled with great food and culture.

When: July 3 to July 12 | 6 PM onwards

Where: Solaire, Santacruz East

Cost: ₹2,000 onwards

Mela Mexicana

Mexico takes over SOCIAL outlets across Mumbai this month with colourful décor, themed food and cocktails, salsa nights, live music and interactive experiences. Every evening, guests can also enjoy lively celebrations complete with sombreros, maracas and complimentary festive shots, making it one of the city's most vibrant dining experiences.

When: Till July 31

Where: All SOCIAL outlets across Mumbai

Cost: Approx. ₹1,500 for two

Sunday Brunch Club

If slow Sundays are your thing, Flint chef-curated brunch offers the perfect excuse to indulge. Think grilled favourites, artisanal breads, an expansive grazing table, sparkling beverages and live music, all designed for a leisurely afternoon overlooking Marine Lines.

When: Every Sunday | 12 PM–3:30 PM

Where: Flint, Nariman Point

Cost: ₹2,000 onwards